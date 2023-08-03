The summer break was very long and allowed everyone in the MotoGP paddock to recharge their batteries. A fundamental respite, given that this weekend at Silverstone begins a second part of the season that promises to be exhausting, with no less than 12 Grands Prix all grouped together in the space of less than four months.

Among other things, it starts again with various innovations and the most important concerns the tyres: starting with the British Grand Prix, in fact, penalties will begin to be applied for those drivers who are found with a lower pressure value than those indicated from Michelin. Therefore, the most suitable person to be introduced to the matter, but to present the entire weekend, could only be the manager of the French company, Piero Taramasso.

“It starts again and the news on the tire side is that these checks will take place at the end of the Sprint and the Sunday race. The famous detection system we’ve been working on for a long time will be officially in operation. However, everyone knew that we would get to this point and the working method has now been the same for several seasons. We have done many tests and I don’t think there will be any problems: in Assen, for example, no one had values ​​lower than those allowed, so the teams know what they have to do So finally we start with this novelty,” Taramasso told Motorsport.com.

The penalties related to pressure, however, will not be the only novelty…

“Exactly, because this year we will also move from the paddock, from the National to the Wing. Even if in any case it changes little, because the layout of the track is always the same and only the numbering of the corners changes. Furthermore, there is also a new change to the format, because only the second session on Friday will decide the 10 riders who will have direct access to Q2”.

Michelin tyres Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Do you think this last point will change anything in tire management for the weekend?

“Overall, I don’t think it will change much. It will only give the teams and riders more peace of mind to work more on the setting in FP1, precisely because there will no longer be the need to go for the time attack at the end. Everyone earns 10-15 minutes to fine-tune the bikes and this is also positive from the point of view of the races”.

This novelty probably also comes at the best time, because it will allow everyone to be more “safe” in terms of pressure…

“Exactly. In principle, things won’t change much for me, but the teams will be able to prepare more serenely, evaluating the behavior of the various compounds and pressures, as well as the set-up of their bikes. I think in the end it will prove to be a win-win, so it’s a good change.”

However, let’s start talking more specifically about Silverstone: what kind of track is it from a tire point of view?

“Let’s say it’s not one of the most demanding. In terms of characteristics, it may be similar to Assen, because there are so many fast corners that follow one another, but there isn’t a lot of stress on the tires both at the front and at the rear. But you don’t know never what to expect in terms of climate: in 2019 there were 45 degrees on the asphalt, while in 2021 we only found 22. Last year, however, it was again 43. This means that there is a need for compounds that are capable of covering a very wide range of temperatures, say from 15 degrees up to 45-50”.

So what sort of choices did you make for the weekend of the British Grand Prix?

“Having experience, based on the data collected in past years, we confirmed the soft and the medium for 2022 at the front: the soft was used a lot in the morning, with low temperatures, while the medium is the one that was practically mounted since in the past no one had ever chosen the hard one, we decided to change it and take a step towards the soft one, also because the front is not used much at Silverstone, as we didn’t brake too violently. this case, they are all symmetric solutions”.

Piero Taramasso, Michelin Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What about the rear though?

“We have two asymmetrical solutions, with the right shoulder being a little stiffer. These correspond to the soft and hard ones we brought last year. So there are no big changes, taking into account that in 2023 there were 15 riders who had chosen the hard, because it had the same grip as the medium, but offered more stability and was more constant. Just like for the front, we chose the two extreme solutions to try to cover the widest possible range of temperatures”.

Since there are so many changes of direction, especially at high speed, I imagine that stability is even more important than grip on the British track…

“Yes, with a track with this configuration, which has many fast and sequential corners. Then the grip offered by the asphalt is good, because it was redone in 2019, so there’s no need to take risks going on compounds too soft”.

We talked about temperatures, but rain is also an important variable at Silverstone: just remember that in 2018 it wasn’t even possible to race due to the conditions…

“Yes, it’s true that in that case it wasn’t possible to race because the track was impassable. I looked at the forecasts and they are typical of Great Britain for this weekend: low temperatures and the risk that the rain could arrive every day. So I think we will use the rain tyres, which we offer as always with the soft and medium. In this case we will have a greater number of softs precisely taking into consideration the fact that there is the risk of having to use them with temperatures low enough”.

