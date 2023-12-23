Tire pressures have been one of the most debated topics in the 2023 MotoGP season. After having been a topic in the shadows for years, which essentially only the technicians talked about, they came into the limelight with the introduction of a new rule which imposed a minimum value to be respected for at least 50% of the laps of the long race and for 30% of those of Sprint.

A rule that theoretically should have come into force at the beginning of the year, but which in reality only became effective after the summer break, starting from the British Grand Prix, after the correct functioning of the detection system was verified automatic data processing, which made it necessary to implement universal sensors for all motorcycles.

Since the system is still in the experimental phase, however, the introduction was soft. To the point that everyone was granted a sort of wild card, in the sense that the first infringement simply resulted in a warning. From the second, however, the penalties were triggered in seconds: first 3, then 6 and finally 12, once the fourth violation was reached.

Even if the penalties were few and ended up changing the podium only in the final race of the season, in Valencia, with Fabio Di Giannantonio falling back from second to fourth place, during the year the riders reiterated several times not to love this rule at all, which in fact requires them to use high starting values ​​to stay on the side of the buttons, which however end up putting them in great difficulty if they find themselves in the belly of the group, where the proximity of the other bikes can cause them to skyrocket both the temperature and the pressure of the front tire, making the bikes very complicated to ride.

And further fueling concerns is the fact that now that the system is proven, next year the penalties should be toughened, and by a lot. In the event that a driver were to be found with a value lower than those indicated by Michelin, in fact, disqualification from the race classification would be triggered from the first infringement.

However, this would not yet be set in stone, because the rule could be modified further to meet the requests of teams and drivers. Or at least this is what the head of Michelin, Piero Taramasso, revealed to us in a chat after the conclusion of the World Championship.

“It's all quite open I think. There are already some ideas for 2024, but we still have to discuss them and find solutions. At the moment I can't give a definitive answer, but we'll talk about it and it's possible that there will be some changes, even if I don't know yet with respect to what. What is quite certain, however, is that everyone is willing to discuss it and improve the most critical aspects of the system. However, this will have to be done in concert with Dorna, FIM and IRTA”, Taramasso told Motorsport. com.

In the final part of the season, which was the one characterized by the most infringements, several proposals were heard to try to improve the situation. One was to impose a cold value to be respected by everyone. According to Taramasso, however, this would not be the ideal solution, because the problem for which the rule was introduced is that if the hot pressures are too low, the integrity of the tire can be put at risk, given the enormous loads on the front that they generate. today's MotoGP bikes.

“The problem is that if you give a pressure value when cold, when hot they can have different reactions. For example, not all teams use tyrewarmers with the same temperatures. Furthermore, the rider's riding style and characteristics of the motorbike are discriminating factors that can generate very different hot pressures. Let's say that it could be done, but in any case it would end up penalizing certain riders and certain motorbikes”, he explained.

“It's clear that a control system on the grid would avoid seeing sanctions and therefore changes to the race rankings, as well as many other discussions. But it would be really complicated to do, because I guarantee you that the starting values ​​are very different between them: we would have to try to parameterize everything, but at that point it would become quite complicated to check all 22 bikes on the grid”, he continued.

What matters most, however, is that the last obstacle to overcome is now the 2024 season, because from 2025 the new front construction will be introduced which the French company designed specifically to be less subject to variations in temperature and pressure. However, Taramasso seems convinced that the range of compounds designed for next year will already be able to improve the situation.

“The objective of the 2025 casing is that it works at a lower pressure and that it is less sensitive to these variations. 2024 will therefore be a transition year, but by working on the rule and together with the teams we can take a small step forward to improve the situation. Even the compounds that we will propose next year for the front will tend to be stiffer. And the more you go with a stiff compound, the less sensitive it is to variations in pressure and temperature, even with very demanding bikes on the front like those of today of the premier class,” he said.

There has already been proof of this in the end-of-season tests in Valencia, in which the riders had the opportunity to positively evaluate the new soft compound for the front: “Yes, they liked it a lot. 15 riders tried it and they were all very satisfied, because it offers good grip, but also more support than the previous one. This could also help.”