It’s vacation time for the MotoGP. The Dutch Grand Prix, the eighth round of 2023, closed the first part of the calendar with yet another success for Pecco Bagnaia, the fourth this year, which allowed the World Championship leader to increase his margin in the standings. Before a few weeks of well-deserved rest, with the engines restarting on the first weekend of August at Silverstone, we took stock of the Assen weekend with Piero Taramasso, head of Michelin, the championship’s sole tire supplier.

“It was a positive weekend, even if there were some ups and downs. Friday the track was very dirty, because it had rained the night before and there was a lot of dust. This certainly didn’t help, but then we know that Assen is a circuit that is used little during the year, so the grip does not react evenly.The track was quite slippery and the air was also quite fresh, so it was a delicate day for the riders, who were struggling to find grip both front and rear,” Taramasso told Motorsport.com.

However, things went much better on Saturday, also because Marco Bezzecchi set the new track record during qualifying and then we witnessed a very fast Sprint, in which the standard-bearer of the Mooney VR46 again prevailed…

“There has been a huge improvement both in terms of grip and rider feeling, but it’s something we see every year on tracks that are not used much. The impact is two or three times higher than what we find on a ‘conventional’ track like Mugello or Barcelona. The times improved a lot and the new track record was set in qualifying. The Sprint was a good race, in which the riders were able to push from start to finish. with most using the hard on the front and the soft on the rear. In this case the asphalt temperature was between 40 and 42 degrees”.

Unfortunately the weather had a hand in Sunday’s race, with unexpected conditions that were decidedly not typical of Assen…

“There was another step in terms of temperature, because the track temperature was 50 degrees, very high for Assen. When you touch these points, the grip level drops drastically, and in fact it was much lower than on Saturday. We have seen this from the lap times, which have risen significantly, but also from the wear of the tyres. In any case, the times have remained constant, very close to each other between the first and the last lap. the first time we saw half the grid with the soft and half with the medium, even if they are two quite different tyres.The soft offered a little more grip, but you had to have a good balance to avoid the bike moving too much or that it overheated. The medium instead guaranteed greater stability, therefore it gave the riders more confidence especially in the fast part of the track. However, both solutions behaved well up to the end, with Binder he could have gotten on the podium with the soft if not had taken a penalty. In addition, there was a very close top 5 with three different manufacturers, which was something we hadn’t seen in a while.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In these conditions, several riders said that the hard front tire that was available until last year would probably have been useful, and that you have replaced it with a slightly softer one…

“Unfortunately, it was almost impossible to foresee conditions of this type at Assen. In the last two years we had brought a hard solution for high temperatures to the front, but not only had it never been used in the race, there had never even been a way to This is why we decided to go on a softer step and in the end, unfortunately, it turned out to be a wrong choice. However, the riders understood the situation very well, because they know that it was almost impossible to anticipate a temperature of 50 degrees on the asphalt at Assen More than a criticism, it was a calm discussion. Let’s say that the real hardness was lacking for the slightly more aggressive riders and perhaps the fastest, but for the others the solution we brought also worked well. data, however, I can tell you that it’s highly probable that next year we’ll bring the hard tire back to the front.”

In the long race we also saw several crashes: do you think it was due to the unexpected heat?

“There were six crashes in the long race, with the one involving Quartararo and Zarco being an accident, while Oliveira and Lecuona retired due to technical problems. But yes, I think the other four are due to the fact that the level of grip offered by the track was really low, to which must be added the full tank, so they found themselves in very different conditions compared to the previous days”.

Some riders, including Jorge Martin, complained of an increase in front tire pressure during the race. The Spaniard of Prima Pramac Racing also said he was a little worried in view of the pressure-related penalties that should be introduced after the break…

“It’s true that Jorge’s pressure has gone up a bit. He didn’t have stratospheric values, but he’s very sensitive and it bothers him a lot when he starts getting to the two bars. He also has an aggressive style, because he’s someone who he brakes hard, and perhaps he was also penalized a little by this thing. However, for example, in the Sprint Quartararo did the whole race behind Binder and had no problems. Or in the long race the same goes for Aleix Espargarò always with Binder. The teams must continue to work on this aspect, because it really depends on the starting values ​​of the pressure, but also on the setting you have made on the bike. However, the teams are working to try to limit this phenomenon, but there are both bikes that pilots who are less sensitive than others in general”.

Over the weekend it emerged that next year there will be a further change to the format, which will only make FP2 valid for access to Q2. This will allow the riders to take advantage of FP1 to work on set-up, but according to Pecco Bagnaia this will also generate the need for a greater number of front tyres. Do you agree with him?

“I think we can continue without having to change the allocation. Indeed, I think we could even reduce the number of tires instead of adding them. Because if FP1 is no longer valid for accessing Q2, the new tires they used to do the time attacks will no longer be needed. Usually, when they do the time attack they mount a pair of new tires, so in my opinion they can continue with the current allocation and, indeed, they will have even more margin to be able to run. we’re not going to take away some, but they’ll be able to put more laps on the same type of tire They’ll be able to work more on the bike’s setting in FP1 and to do this, from a race perspective, it’s always better to use tires that already have a few laps of life and not with new tyres”.

