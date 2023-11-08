The grand finale is about to begin for MotoGP. Three events in three weeks that will decide the fate of a season that has been among the most competitive in recent years, as certified by the just 13 points that separate the two title contenders, the reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia and his challenger Jorge Martin.

It starts in Malaysia, in Sepang, on a track that the teams and drivers know perfectly, stopping there not only for the GP, but also for the tests that open the season, but which can always reserve surprises in terms of weather. And which this year also presents an additional unknown, as the head of Michelin, Piero Taramasso, revealed to us.

“Sepang is a circuit that we know well, therefore a friendly circuit. We go every year to do the tests and the shakedown as well as the race. However, it remains a circuit not to be underestimated, because you can find quite high temperatures, plus the asphalt “It’s quite abrasive. This year, new asphalt was laid between Turn 7 and Turn 12, so that stretch will be a bit of a surprise,” Taramasso told Motorsport.com.

In light of all this, what kind of choices did you make ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix?

“We will return to having the standard constructions, with an allocation very similar to that of last year. We have only changed the soft front, with a modification similar to the one we made in Thailand, that is, introducing a slightly harder compound. medium, which had been the most used, and the hard on the other hand are exactly the same tires as in 2022. As for the rear, we have confirmed last year’s soft and medium, but in this case they will be called medium and hard, like we also did in Buriram. Last year they all used the soft, because it was competitive and also had a very regular decay.”

Even more so, it is easy to hypothesize that everyone can do the Sprint with the medium tyre, which in this case is the softer rear…

“Yes, definitely. And it’s also a good idea for them to do the long race on Sunday with that tyre.”

So maybe it could be on the front that we will see different choices for the riders?

“Let’s say that if the track temperatures are above 40-45 degrees, we could see both medium and hard. At the rear, however, I think it will mainly be a question of performance this weekend, because the behavior on paper is similar.”

In Malaysia, rain is almost a certainty. Maybe he can change the time he arrives, but it’s unlikely he won’t show up for an entire day…

“I haven’t looked at the forecast yet, but we already know that it will be very hot and then at the end of the day a storm usually always arrives. So we expect rain, but we bring our standard allocation, because we already know that usually in Sepang the medium rain ones are the most suitable for the conditions, given the temperatures and the type of asphalt. However, we are calm because it is a track on which we already have a lot of data in the rain thanks to the races of previous years and also to the tests. Furthermore, we know that the Our slick tires behave well even when there are still some damp patches. An asphalt that is still 30-35% damp is enough to make them work on this track.”

Photo by: KTM Images Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Let’s take a step back to Buriram, where we witnessed a really fun race, which was only decided on the last lap with the success of Jorge Martin ahead of Pecco Bagnaia and Brad Binder. From a tire point of view, what kind of information have you collected?

“There was a great show in Thailand, I think it was the best race of the season, with many exciting duels. There in Buriram we had a slightly reinforced construction for the rear, because the conditions are quite extreme. Overall though things went well because, if we exclude the soft front, which we immediately understood was too soft, the other specifications were all capable of doing both the Sprint and the long race on Sunday. During the entire weekend there were just four crashes and this means that the tires certainly worked well. They allowed us to beat the circuit record and also the fastest lap record in the race. The race distance record however held up, but probably because there was a great battle at the top.”

The drivers probably also had to use strategy to manage the tires at the end…

“Yes, it became a tactical race. Either at the beginning, or in the middle of the race or at the end, all the riders had to manage a little. Buriram is a very particular, demanding circuit, and from the first day we saw that the tires they wore a lot in the central part of the tread. There was an important tendency to spin and skate which required some management from the riders, but also from the teams to try to do the best possible job in terms of setting up the bikes “.

After the Sprint, Alex Marquez’s choice of rear medium seemed almost like a gamble, but before the crash he was keeping up with the pace of the best. Do you think the tire would have held up to the end?

“It’s a good question, unfortunately we ask ourselves that too. We tried to understand, but it’s one of those things that we would have discovered only by seeing it reach the end. After the Sprint, the data indicated it as a somewhat risky choice, however, as long as Alex remained in the race, she performed very well. Probably, given the improvement in track conditions that occurred on Sunday, she could have even gone all the way. Let’s say that if the hard tire required a management of 3-4 laps, with which Alex probably should have started managing with 5-6 laps to go. But up until her crash she had performed really well.”

Also in this case there were four riders who raced with lower pressures than allowed, with Aleix Espargaro also incurring a penalty because it was the second warning for him. If we could say that it was normal for Jorge Martin, having led the entire race, I wouldn’t have expected it for those in the group with such high temperatures…

“Yes, in Martin’s case there could be, because he did almost the entire race in front, in clean air. But I have to say that all four were very little behind. In Aleix’s case, for example, he slowed down at the end because the bike had warmed up a lot and this made the pressures drop. The other two however were Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro, who in theory should have had a little help in staying above the permitted value, having done the race in the group But with such a minimal difference, it can happen.”

During the weekend, Bagnaia reiterated several times that he had tires of the same compound that behaved differently. Did you have a chance to talk about it with him after the race?

“Unfortunately, I didn’t speak directly with him, but he spoke with our engineers. I honestly looked at the data and didn’t see anything strange. We must already take into consideration that the carcasses we had in Thailand are a bit extreme, made to counteract the high temperatures, so they are a little more difficult to bring up to temperature. If we then talk about the specific case of Q2, of the twelve drivers who took part, nine achieved their best time with the second tyre. there are those who have improved by 3-4 tenths, but also those who have improved by 7-8 tenths. I believe that since the tires are a little more extreme, it is normal to need a first attempt to better understand the limit. Then, in Overall, drivers always give something more in the second attempt. Also, maybe it’s a little underestimated, but when it’s time for the last attempt there is more rubber on the track, which is therefore in better condition. I think it’s more this combination of factors, because it would be strange for nine drivers to have had a second tire that was better than the first.”

