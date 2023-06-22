Last stop in Assen, at least for the first part of the 2023 MotoGP season. The Dutch Grand Prix concludes the hat-trick of the month of June and takes us to the long summer break, which will last until the first weekend of August, when the engines will restart at Silverstone.

First, however, there is still one of the great classics of the World Championship, the “Cathedral” of Assen, a motorbike university which, from a tire point of view, however, is a more traditional track compared to the atypical features encountered last week in Germany, as explained to Motorsport.com Piero Taramasso, head of Michelin.

What can we expect this weekend in the Netherlands?

“Assen is a more conventional track than Sachsenring, so we’re going back to using a range of tires that we could define as standard, with symmetrical front and asymmetrical rear tires with a harder right shoulder. The asphalt was redone in 2020, so there’s good grip and for the tires it should be a less demanding circuit than the Sachsenring”.

What solutions will you propose this weekend?

“On the front, we offer the soft and the medium that we also used in 2022, which were the most used solutions: the medium was chosen by 80% of the riders, while all the others mounted the soft. We know that they are compounds which work well on this type of circuit, which doesn’t put too much stress on the front, moreover we tend to have quite soft solutions, because the temperatures are never too high.So we decided to replace the hard tyre, which hasn’t been used since 2021, since they redid the asphalt. In its place we will bring the new compound that we validated at the beginning of 2023, which is the one we brought to Argentina and Austin as a medium”.

Speaking of rear tyres, what can you tell us instead?

“We confirmed last year’s soft, which had been used by a third of the riders, but also the 2022 hard, which had been the choice of the other two thirds of the riders. A solution that had worked very well in the race, because it offered good support and above all good stability to the bike. Assen is a track with many changes of direction at high speed, so it’s a fundamental aspect”.

At the Sachsenring we had to deal with a fluctuating weather, what situation will we find in Holland?

“It looks like it could be a good weekend, without the unknown factor of the rain. This is positive, because instead Assen is a place where it can happen, being quite close to the sea.”

The trend of the last few races sees the use of the soft rear in the Sprint and the medium in the long race. Can we still expect such a scenario?

“Let’s say that on paper it should be like this. It’s an direction that everyone is taking a bit. Once upon a time the teams were more aggressive and tried in every way to make the softer compound work. Now instead they really make the most of the data that they collect in the Sprint, which is the best possible test: with the riders pushing from start to finish, you can evaluate the wear and decay of the tire in perfect condition.This allows them to make the right choice ahead of the race long on Sunday, which often then falls back to the average”.

Peter Taramasso Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Let’s take a step back to the German Grand Prix: a weekend that saw Ducati dominate, with Jorge Martin’s one-two, but which also showed great performances, especially in Sunday’s long race…

“It was a good race, very intense and fought from the first to the last lap. The race time was 7″ lower than last year, moreover the fastest lap record was set, so the performances were high level even on a circuit that must be respected, because it is very particular. The tires held up well both in terms of wear and temperature, despite the fact that it was 46 degrees on the asphalt”.

Almost everyone opted for the medium rear tire on Sunday, only two mounted the soft, but they struggled…

“Actually, there were difficulties only for the riders who chose the soft at the rear, Aleix Espargaro and Fabio Quartararo. It’s true that it’s the tire that won the race with Fabio last year, but the bikes are changed and the pace was much higher, so it turned out to be a somewhat limiting solution. Let’s say it was a somewhat calculated risk, but like all risks, sometimes it pays off and sometimes it doesn’t.”

In general, however, it seems that the riders were quite satisfied with the tires you had chosen for the weekend…

“On a circuit like this, which is very difficult for a tire manufacturer to tackle, there were no criticisms, which means that it went well. The choice was quite clear for the Sprint too, with the hard tire on the front and the soft at the rear. Things were only complicated by the instability of the weather, with the conditions changing rapidly, and this left little time to find the ideal set-up for the bikes. Despite this, the teams and the riders were very good at adapting quickly, and two good races came out without any particular problems”.

The slick tires also worked quite well in Q2, when part of the track was still damp…

“In the last two corners, the track was still wet, but it’s true that in those situations the slick compounds with a slightly higher pressure, which helps to warm them up, are able to offer good grip even on patches of water. The riders they understood this and now they are able to make them work well in these conditions. Two or three years ago there were only a few who succeeded, such as Marc Marquez, Miller or Zarco. Now practically everyone has the confidence to use slicks even in these conditions.” .

If we want to find a small drawback, compared to the last season there have been more falls at the Waterfall: what is this due to in your opinion?

“In the first two seasons after our return, in 2016 and 2017, there had been several crashes, but then with the introduction of the asymmetrical front tires they had reduced a lot. This year, however, we returned to see more: I think was partly due to the conditions, but also because the riders were a little more aggressive. Let’s say that since the Sprint has been around, the importance of being up front in qualifying makes the riders a little more aggressive. Sachsenring is a track that makes overtaking difficult, so this thing of wanting to be at the front has amplified it further. I think that’s what has led to seeing more crashes, something that hasn’t happened for years.”

Precisely because of this aggressiveness issue, the riders are starting to ask that FP1 no longer be valid for direct access to Q2, in order to have at least one session to use for set-up. Would you agree with such a solution?

“Yes, I would agree, because in this way the riders would be given more time to work on the setting, so as to get to the races with a more in place bike. Furthermore, it would also take some pressure off the riders, so I would be agree”.

