After a rain-affected Japanese Grand Prix, the MotoGP moves to Indonesia to give life to a very intense month of October, where it will race for three Sundays in a row on the other side of the world. We start in Mandalika, on a track that has a new surface compared to the last visit to the MotoGP, and then we will continue in the historic Phillip Island, before going to Thailand to race in Buriram.

The redone surface will be one of the great unknowns for the weekend to be experienced on the island of Lombok, which should also be characterized by rather high temperatures, as Piero Taramasso, head of Michelin, explained to us, who is preparing to cross an important finish line: that of the 500 successes in the premier class.

“At Mandalika it will be a completely different story, because we only did one Grand Prix and one test there last year, then the track was resurfaced. We know that it is a very demanding track due to its configuration, which also complicates the things are high temperatures and new asphalt, so the aspect to keep an eye on will above all be the temperature of the rear tyre”, said Taramasso.

In light of this, what kind of choices did you make for this weekend?

“At the front we have three symmetrical solutions and these are the three hardest specifications we have in our entire range, precisely to combat the temperatures and characteristics of the circuit. At the rear, with the fact that they have resurfaced, we bring three asymmetrical specifications (one more than the two traction ones this year), which are harder on the right side”.

Since the problem is high temperatures, it is easy to hypothesize that there is a specific carcass here too…

“Yes, there is a reinforced rear construction to counteract these high temperatures. However, it is not the one we usually use in Austria and Thailand, which we also brought to India, but a slightly more reinforced solution.”

Is this the first time you’ve brought it or was it also available last year in Indonesia?

“We have never used it in the race, it was tested for the first time last year in Barcelona, ​​during the IRTA tests on Monday. Last year there were a lot of complaints in Mandalika, because the drivers believed that the rear tire was too stiff and therefore offered little grip. After observing all the data, we made an evolution designed to guarantee a little more grip and that it was easier to bring up to temperature. Let’s say that it is a halfway between the high temperature construction we use on other tracks and the stiffer one we had in Indonesia in 2022. This type of casing will be on the soft tires and the medium tyres. The hard, which is the extra specification that we bring in the end week, instead it’s one of those from last year, which we already know works. We also preferred to have a ‘safe’ option, which both we and the teams already know.”

Last year on Sunday there was a real storm, complete with the intervention of a “shaman” in the middle of the pitlane. Is there this risk again this year or are the forecasts better?

“I took a look at the forecast, but it seems that there will be good weather until the end of the week. There is talk of a range of temperatures ranging from minimums of 25-26 degrees to maximums of 35-36 degrees. For now it looks like no rain. But in case it were to arrive, we have the standard wet allocation, which are the tires we already used in the 2022 race, which had worked well, so we are calm.”

Among other things, the Indonesian Grand Prix will be a milestone for Michelin’s history in MotoGP…

“For us, Mandalika will be a special race, because it will mark Michelin’s 500th victory in the premier class, taking into account both 500cc and MotoGP. It’s a nice reward, because we are the tire manufacturer with the most titles and with the most victories in the premier class, both in the multi-brand and single-brand regime”.

Taking a step back to the Japanese Grand Prix, what indications did you gather at Motegi?

“It was a good weekend. It was quite hot on Friday and Saturday, then the rain came on Sunday. At the front, the hard tire was the solution that worked well straight away, because it was suitable for both the characteristics of the track and the conditions. I think everyone would have used it even in the long race if it had been held in the dry. We had also hit on the two rear solutions well, because I think half the grid would have chosen the soft and the other half the medium This means that both options were considered competitive for Sunday’s race. In the Sprint, however, everyone ran on the soft tire and thanks to this tire we managed to beat the circuit record in qualifying, which dates back to 2015, when ‘They were Bridgestone tyres.’

Was this the last record standing from the Bridgestone era or do you still have to break some more?

“It’s one of the last. For example, in Motegi the race duration is still the Japanese’s, I think from 2014, although I think we could have beaten it with a dry race given the pace that the riders had maintained during the rest of the weekend. It seems to me that they still have one in Phillip Island and two in Argentina. All the others, however, are already from Michelin.”

The long race was held in torrential rain, which also led to a stop after only 12 laps due to the very critical conditions, but the wet tires performed rather well…

“Everyone had mounted the medium rain on the front, which is the solution that works best in the wet at Motegi, while on the rear most of the riders opted for the medium, with five who instead tried the soft option. However, the rain worked well, but we know that Motegi is a circuit that offers good grip on both dry and wet surfaces. In fact, the times actually dropped as the amount of water on the track increased, precisely because the tires worked better “.

Do you think it was right to stop the race? Were the conditions really at their limit?

“When they stopped the race, the tires were behaving very well, they were in an excellent window also in terms of temperature. Then it’s clear that the riders are on the bike and it’s up to them to decide whether the conditions are there to continue or if everything is being too risky. I believe they were right to stop the race, also because then it seems to me that no one complained saying that they could have continued.”

It was probably also a question of visibility, because the light was starting to fade and the motorbikes were raising a lot of water at that moment…

“Yes, it’s true. Our rear tires evacuate 4 liters of water per second, raising it quite high. When I’m at 300 km/h, the spray is quite important and when there are so many bikes close together it’s a problem there may be difficulties in terms of visibility.”

Michelin tyres Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Below, you can find some interesting statistics on Michelin’s commitment to the premier class from 1973 to today and on the milestone of 500 victories that it will reach in Mandalika.

60: different winners (not counting the Indonesian GP)

12: the nationalities of these winners

8: the manufacturers who climbed to the top step of the podium

56: the number of circuits on which the victories occurred

72%: victories in competition

28%: victories on a single tire regime

277: victories in 500cc

223: victories in MotoGP (already counting Mandalika)

As for the most successful drivers, the rankings are dominated by some very great ones and you just need to look at the podium to realize this:

Valentino Rossi 65

Mick Doohan 54

Marc Marquez 35

Eddie Lawson 26

Freddie Spencer/Kevin Schwantz 20

Barry Sheene 19

Wayne Gardner 18

Pecco Bagnaia 16

Alex Criville 15