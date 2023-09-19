The MotoGP trip to Asia will begin with a great deal of uncertainty. The two-wheel world championship, in fact, will stop for the first time at the Buddh International Circuit. A circuit born less than 15 years ago, which however fell into disuse in 2013, after just three editions of the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix.

To complicate matters, there is also the fact that the teams have not had the opportunity to do a test even with the test drivers, so they will only discover the track on Friday. The same goes for Michelin, which must supply tires to all the motorcycles in the premier class. According to the manager of the French company, Piero Taramasso, it will not be easy to do a Grand Prix in the “dark”, but he also seems convinced that all the necessary counter-moves have been taken to avoid having problems, including extended sessions and back-up solutions.

“The circuit doesn’t look bad, there’s a nice mix between fast parts and slow parts, although it will be important to see what the state of the asphalt will be. That’s probably the biggest unknown. Doing a race with a closed box isn’t never easy. There was a willingness on everyone’s part to go and do a test at least with the test drivers, but the track wasn’t ready, furthermore it wouldn’t have been easy to fit it into such a busy calendar”, explained Taramasso to Motorsport.com .

In light of this situation, how did you prepare for this weekend?

“We have never lapped on that track and we don’t know the state of the asphalt, so we worked through simulation based on the layout. From the data that emerged, it seems like a track similar to Thailand or Austria, which puts a lot of stress on the central part of the tire rear. This is why we offer a range similar to the one we bring to Austria, with the rear casing specific for high temperatures, which helps to keep them about ten degrees lower.”

In terms of compounds, what type of solutions will the riders have at their disposal?

“The rear ones will be asymmetrical, while the front ones will be symmetrical. We propose the standard allocation, with three front ones and two rear ones based on the data we obtained with the simulations. Since we have never had the opportunity to shoot at Buddh, we also bring a specific extra on both the front and the rear: these are two harder tyres, which we call back-up, to be used in case too much temperature is generated or there is too much wear”.

Buddh International Circuit Photo by: Sutton Images

The risk is that on Friday, when testing begins, the track could be very dirty…

“From what we know, no one has lapped there since 2013, so there is a risk that the track will be very dirty. However, it is expected that the two sessions on Friday will be longer (70 and 90 minutes, ed.) and this should help us understand which tires work best, but it will also help the riders to learn the track and the technicians to find the best settings for the bikes. Precisely to compensate for this situation, the riders will be able to use an extra tire on the rear and more at the rear compared to other race weekends.”

Is it reasonable to expect that here too the riders will opt for the soft rear for the Sprint?

“It’s hard to try to make predictions, but if all goes well the soft could do the Sprint and the medium the Sunday race. Obviously we hope that the hard, which is the back-up tyre, remains in the garage, because it would be the best thing for the teams.”

Regarding the back-up solution, will you be the ones to give the green light to use it or can the teams do it freely?

“It’s already part of the initial allocation, they have it available immediately. They have three each, which obviously are added to the normal weekend allocation. Therefore, they would have one for testing, one for the Sprint and one for Sunday’s match if needed.”