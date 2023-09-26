It is undeniable that when the MotoGP caravan set off for India there were many doubts hovering around the Buddh International Circuit. And the controversy linked to the delays linked to the failure to obtain visas had certainly not eased the atmosphere. Once we arrived on the track, however, the surprise was great for everyone.

The track surprised the experts with its layout, considered rather technical and demanding by the drivers. And the asphalt also offered a good level of grip. The only flaw was the infernal heat that characterized the entire weekend, but the organizers of the event certainly cannot be blamed for this, even if it definitely put the bikes and the riders to the test, who nevertheless gave spectacle, with the successes of Jorge Martin in the Sprint and Marco Bezzecchi in the long race.

Despite having had to prepare for the trip only on the simulator, preparing for all eventualities even with back-up solutions, Michelin also obtained good indications in India, as manager Piero Taramasso confirmed to us.

“It was a new circuit, on which we had never done a test, so it was a rather treacherous situation. The tires we chose, however, performed well. In the race, three of the four front tires we had brought were used, as were both rear. This means that we worked well with the simulations and that we had got the compounds right. The track then turned out to be better than we would have expected. Friday was a bit dirty, but then on Saturday morning we had the best conditions of all weekends, because there was a little more rubber on the asphalt and the temperature had dropped, in fact the times improved in qualifying,” Taramasso told Motorsport.com.

“In the Sprint everyone chose the medium front and the soft rear and were able to push from start to finish, even though the track was not in optimal conditions, because there were still some damp patches. Based on the Sprint data, almost everyone put the same tires back on for the long race too. Only Martin put the medium on the rear, while Bagnaia put the extra-hard on the front and Morbidelli the hard. Everyone was quite happy with the choice and now we also have a lot of data in with a view to a possible return next year too”, he added.

Is there a particular aspect that teams and drivers had to work on in this first outing in India?

“The theme throughout the weekend was trying to limit the spinning of the rear tyre. Not so much because of the temperature, but because of the wear, because there was a sort of rasp effect that took away the tread. I have to say that the However, the team worked well from this point of view with the electronics, but the riders were also very good at managing the situation with the accelerator. I think this was the key why we didn’t see an excessive increase in times. which made the outcome of the weekend positive.”

Did you have the slightest bit of apprehension when almost everyone chose the soft rear for the long race too?

“We were a bit nervous, but at the end of the race everyone was very happy, especially Bezzecchi. Marco told us many times that the tires were really perfect.”

In your opinion, did Martin make a mistake in assembling the media?

“I would say no. He always went well when he tried it and had a good feeling, as well as a good pace. He chose it because he thought that the soft tire was suffering a decline sooner than when he suffered it. In fact, there is It was a drop, but only when there were 6-7 laps left to go. To make Jorge’s strategy work, he should have arrived before half the race, to give him more time to try to recover. But predicting these things is not easy.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After his crash, Bagnaia said that it was a rather extreme choice to go hard on the front. Was this actually the case?

“It was a bit of a gamble, because he was the only driver to choose it. In India we had two types of hard tyres: Morbidelli mounted the standard one, while Pecco chose the back-up solution, which we can call extra-hard. Let’s say it was a bit of a gamble, but he has always felt good with this tyre. He had also tried it in Mandalika last year and liked it. The risk was perhaps trying it in the race on a new track, knowing that the medium could easily run the race. For me it’s a gamble in that sense, because there was no need to go for that type of solution, it wasn’t forced as there was a medium that worked well”.

He said he chose it because he was looking for more stability when braking…

“That’s true, it’s a tire that certainly offers more braking stability than the average. It wasn’t a wrong choice, because from the data you could see that it was going well and he had a good feeling. Given the temperatures, it’s a solution that could work, but then something can always happen in the race.”

It was a bit surprising that, despite the very high temperatures, no one complained about the increase in front tire pressure…

“It’s true, but there’s a reason. We know that Buddh is a circuit that puts more strain on the rear than the front, so the minimum pressure value to be respected was lower than the other circuits. There are seven on the calendar circuits on which we authorize laps to be a bit lower, because there is less energy on the front, and the Indian one is part of this list”.

On Saturday there was also an extra session of 15 to get to grips with the wet track, even though by now it was only a little damp. Did he give you any advice?

“They started in the wet with wet tyres, but I don’t think the drivers pushed, because the track was drying quickly. In fact, before the end of the session, they fitted already run-in slicks, which immediately entered the correct window , also because it was very hot. Let’s say that the wet is the only unknown we have left on this circuit, because we don’t have clear data.”

Looking ahead, this weekend we’re back on track in Japan: what kind of choices did you make for Motegi?

“It’s a different circuit from that of India. It’s very stop & go, with very strong braking. In Japan we go back to having a normal allocation, with three front and two rear, in addition to the standard casing. The front ones are symmetrical, with the soft and hard tires being the same as in 2022, while for medium we bring the one that was introduced this year, designed to offer a little more support to the bikes. The rear ones, however, are asymmetrical, with the more hard on the right side, and correspond to last year’s soft and hard, because they are the two specifications that were chosen for the race. The hard had been used by many riders because it offers more stability and this is a very useful feature for Motegi”.

In Japan, even the weather is always a big unknown…

“You can have very high temperature changes between the morning and the afternoon. Furthermore, it happens quite frequently that you have to run in the wet, so I wouldn’t be surprised if it were to happen again this weekend. The allocation of the wet tires is also the same standard, but we and the teams have a lot of data available, so it won’t be a problem in this case. In fact, I always remember the 2017 race, the duel between Dovizioso and Marquez, which was in the wet and was probably the most beautiful at Motegi since we returned as official supplier. There was really a lot of water on the track, but the race was very fast and there were no problems.”

Read also: