MotoGP is ready to land in Europe, in Portimao, after the first four races of the season have given endless surprises. Few, on the eve of the opening race, would have bet on Enea Bastianini as leader of the standings, yet the Gresini Racing driver was able to win twice.

The merit that many give him is precisely that of being able to come out at a distance, favored by his ability to manage tires. If there is a suitable person to give an answer in this sense it is Piero Taramasso, manager of Michelin, who, however, for his analysis of the Texan weekend started with another satisfaction: Jorge Martin managed to break the Austin record by Marc Marquez which had been resisting since 2015, so it was still belonging to the predecessors of Bridgestone.

“Austin was a good Grand Prix. The track conditions were better than last year, because there were fewer holes, but there was also good grip and this helped us to set new records: Martin he did the absolute one of the track in qualifying, but then they were beaten also the fastest lap in the race and the one in the race distance, “Taramasso told Motorsport.com.

“What matters most, however, is that many riders did their best lap in the second part of the race. This is a sign of the good performance of the tires, which had no decay. Almost all of them chose the soft rubber at the rear, except of two riders who raced with the average. From the start, however, we saw that the soft worked well, so it was a pretty easy choice “, he added.

You have emphasized the spectacularity of the race. Once again we have seen very close values, even between competing brands …

“I think it was a good race, because we saw a lot of overtakes, both in front and behind. Marquez made a great comeback, but Rins also made up a lot of positions compared to the one on the grid. Probably the ones that have been disputed for now. this year, it was the most spectacular race, with high pace all the way to the end. This is also an important aspect, then the tires we wore worked well on the Ducati, the Suzuki, the Honda and even Quartararo’s Yamaha, which he had a good pace even if he struggled a bit in the fight, because maybe he gained something in the corners, but then he lost on the straight. However, I am convinced that with the return to Europe, on more ‘normal’ tracks, even the M1 will moreover”.

In the last two weeks there has been much discussion about Enea Bastianini’s leadership. On the one hand there are those who attribute it to the potential of the Ducati GP21, on the other hand those who claim that it is the Italian rider who makes the difference, especially with tire management. Which side are you on?

“It is true that Enea’s driving style is very sweet, so he is not aggressive towards the tires. We can consider him similar to that of Vinales or that of Zarco, who are two riders who know how to manage tires very well. his style is therefore not aggressive in itself, plus he has the ability to understand when he has to push and when instead he has to manage a little. Often we see riders starting from the front and pushing immediately, trying to set the pace, and in this way the tires suffer a lot. Sometimes, however, you can benefit more if you wait for the second part of the race to attack. Often it is also a question of strategy, but it is true that the feeling he has with the tires and his driving style they are helping Aeneas in this phase “.

In this sense, can we also consider the tendency to use soft compounds even in the race as a help for him compared to the past?

“Especially when you run with a soft tire, if you manage not to attack it in the first few laps, bringing it well in temperature, you can have a benefit for those who attack immediately and maybe start to ruin it a bit on the surface. more rigid specifications the situation is different, because you can already be more aggressive from the start. Lately, however, we have seen that the riders prefer to use the soft, perhaps making a choice a little more risky, to have more grip at the beginning and stay hooked to the front train “.

Piero Taramasso, Michelin Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This weekend begins the European season. We start from Portimao, a track where MotoGP made stops twice last year. This time, however, there may be new unknowns …

“Unfortunately the weather conditions do not seem exactly ideal based on forecasts, with temperatures that could be lower than those of the two races last year. It is a particular circuit, with many ups and downs: this means that the The front goes under stress, then it unloads on climbs and it is the rear that is stressed. With this cycle and these predictions, getting the tires up to temperature could represent a difficulty for some riders. The advantage for everyone will be that we will reproduce exactly the same specifications as the race last November, both at the front and at the rear “.

It is easy to assume that last year you had some good results in 2021 …

“The race was a few months ago and these solutions had behaved well, so we didn’t see a reason to change the allocation. The front three are all symmetrical, while for the rear, the soft and hard are asymmetrical, while the rear three are asymmetrical. the average is symmetrical, with a polyvalent compound, which has a rather wide range of use. Last year, in the race, most of the riders had used the average at the front, while at the rear many had gone on the hard, but someone had also chosen the medium “.

If temperatures were to be lower as expected, could we see different choices this weekend?

“The forecasts speak of an air temperature of around 17-18 degrees. If this is actually the case, the tables could change and someone could even try to race with the soft on the rear. And maybe some of the riders who are less aggressive on the tires could also risk the soft on the front. Clearly then we will also have to understand the track conditions, but it cannot be excluded that this weekend the choices may change, converging towards the softer compounds “.

Read also:

In case of rain what kind of solutions will you bring?

“The allocation is the standard one, so with a soft and a medium tire at the front, both symmetrical. Soft and medium also at the rear, but in this case asymmetrical. If it were to be wet I think there would be an opportunity to see a good race, as has already happened in Mandalika and we are calm because we know that the soft is able to guarantee the extra grip you need if there were any. I know that many riders don’t like running in the wet, but I personally I like it: I think it’s spectacular, then you can see different riders on the podium than usual. If the conditions are variable there is also that surprise factor that adds an extra pinch of adrenaline “.

Among other things, your rain tires amaze rookies the first time they try them …

“The reaction they have the first time they run in the wet with Michelin tires is nice, because they are really impressed and surprised. They tell us that they can’t reach the limit of the tire, which is very high. experience, one or two sessions are not enough to understand the real limit of these rains “.