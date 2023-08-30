After an Austrian Grand Prix in which tire management was king, the MotoGP is ready to get back on track in Barcelona. The Catalan Grand Prix was first placed on the calendar at the end of summer, so a race already notorious for its hellish temperatures could get even hotter.

However, this does not change the pitfalls of the Montmelò circuit as regards tyres, as explained by the head of Michelin, Piero Taramasso, who presented the 11th round of the season, as well as having also analyzed what happened two weeks ago at the Red Bull ring.

“In the past we’ve always raced in spring in Barcelona, ​​last year the race was on 5 June, immediately after Le Mans. We had already found 55 degrees on the asphalt and going into September the risk is that we could find it even hotter. even if it doesn’t look like it from the weather forecast,” Taramasso told Motorsport.com

“It’s a track that puts a lot of energy on the front tyre, while the rear is put into difficulty by the very low level of grip that the asphalt offers. Even if they did it again in 2018, local materials were used, which are very friable and wear out quickly, causing the grip to drop. For this, we are already ready to hear complaints related to the spinning of the rear,” he added.

In light of this, what solutions did you choose for the Catalan Grand Prix?

“Given these conditions and the timing of the race, we decided to offer the harder compounds we have on the front and these are three symmetrical tyres. Compared to 2022, we confirmed the hard and the medium, while we hardened the soft tyre. On the rear we confirmed last year’s medium and soft tyres, both asymmetrical. Last year’s most popular choice was the medium on both the front and rear. In that case, as mentioned, there were 55 degrees on the asphalt, so these are solutions that should also work well this weekend”.

Do you think the Sprint can be done with the soft tire on the rear?

“Definitely yes, because last year two riders managed to do the long race on the soft and their feedback was rather positive. It’s a tire that offers evident extra grip compared to the average, so I think it will be a popular choice on Saturday”.

Is there a risk that the cloud that has been haunting MotoGP lately will also appear in Barcelona?

“Today it’s already raining and in any case the forecasts speak of possible thunderstorms throughout the weekend. There we only did a few sessions on a damp track, but the races have usually always been dry, so it would be a bit of an unknown factor “Also because Barcelona is a track that dries very quickly. Also, when it rains there it always tends to bring a bit of sand onto the track, which probably comes from the sea, so it won’t be easy if the track is wet.”

In Catalonia there will also be a novelty linked to the MotoE, which faces the penultimate appointment…

“The front tire compound will be different to the one we use in other races, which will be stiffer and will only be for Barcelona. After the tests we did at the beginning of the year, we saw that the front was put under a lot of stress on this track, so we decided to make this slightly stiffer compound, specific to this race, to offer a little more support to the riders.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Let’s take a step back to Austria, where we witnessed the undisputed domination of Pecco Bagnaia and Ducati. From a tire point of view, what kind of weekend was it?

“The Red Bull Ring is a demanding track for the front tyre, because there are some very violent braking sections, but it also generates high temperatures on the rear and for this we bring a special casing. This was good, because we found the temperatures very high: for the Sprint there were 47 degrees on the asphalt and for Sunday’s even 50. This is why for most of the riders the choice went to the hard on the front and the medium on the rear. a practically unanimous choice for the long race, in which only Marc Marquez decided to race with the soft on the rear.For the first time then we saw most of the riders start with the medium tire also in the Sprint, precisely because the track was very hot. Considering the conditions, the races weren’t spectacular, but the tires did their duty. The new lap record and fastest lap record were also set in the race, so it didn’t go badly.”

This time we have witnessed two “management” competitions, especially the long one…

“This time the riders were unable to push from start to finish. We saw a drop in the rear tire starting from two thirds of the race. But we knew there would be a drop, so there were some riders who managed a a bit at the beginning and then they tried to push more at the end, while others did the opposite. But there wasn’t much choice, it was a race to do like this, managing”.

In your opinion, what was the weapon with which Bagnaia was able to manage tire wear better than all the others?

“I think his bike was very well balanced, just the way he likes it. Then Pecco really took a big step: last year he already managed the tires very well, but this year he understood how to interpret racing in the best possible way. I think this has always been one of his strengths, right from the first Grands Prix he did with us, but now he’s really become a master at managing the tyres. Above all, he manages the first two or three laps well, the ones where the tire is a little more ‘fragile’, it is in this phase that he puts it in the ideal conditions to attack it at the right moment. It’s really a matter of feeling”.

In Austria, many pilots welcomed the decision to lower the pressure limit value. There are also those who think it should become that on all circuits, what’s your idea?

“We lowered it taking into account the atmospheric pressure. Being at altitude, instead of using the traditional reference of 1.88, we brought the minimum value down to 1.79. On paper, it is a lower value, but in reality it is the same: if you take a tire inflated to 1.79 at the Red Bull Ring and take it to Misano, there you will have a value of 1.88 Based on this, there are seven circuits on which the pressure references will be lower than those standards, including India and Valencia”.

After the race, Enea Bastianini spoke of a really important drop in the tyre, the likes of which had never happened to him in his three years in MotoGP. Have you encountered anything strange in this sense?

“Not for the moment, but we are investigating. Among other things, we are also doing it with the one he used in the Sprint, because even in that case he didn’t have a great feeling. Honestly, for the moment we don’t see anything out of the ordinary. but the analyzes will be completed by the end of the weekend, when we will also have an exchange of information with Ducati to understand if they too may have found something”.

