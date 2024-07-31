August is the month of holidays for almost everyone, but not for MotoGP. The MotoGP has already archived its summer break and this weekend the second part of the 2024 season begins at Silverstone. 11 races to be held in the space of just 16 weeks, which will decide the fate of an uncertain World Championship, which restarts in Great Britain with a Pecco Bagnaia strong of four consecutive victories that have taken him to the top of the standings with a 10-point margin over rival Jorge Martin.

We start again on a track that on paper is congenial to the world championship leader, first in 2022 and second in the sprint 12 months ago, when Aprilia prevailed with Aleix Espargaro. A historic track, long and fast, which however does not represent an obstacle too complicated as far as tires are concerned, as Michelin manager Piero Taramasso explained to us.

“Silverstone is the longest circuit we have to tackle all season and it’s also one of the fastest, but layout-wise it’s not one of the most challenging in terms of tyres,” Taramasso told Motorsport.com.

What is the most critical aspect to consider on the British track?

“It’s a track that stresses the rear tyre more and the critical point is the temperature, because the speeds are very high and therefore you have to avoid overheating in the central part. In fact, it’s quite typical to see some small blisters on the tyres at the end of the race. Usually, it’s not a problem for performance, but it can happen, especially if the asphalt temperature is around 35-40 degrees”.

Michelin Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In light of this, what kind of choices have you made in view of the British Grand Prix?

“We propose three symmetrical front tyres. The new feature is that the hard one has one step more rigidity than the 2023 one, while the soft and the medium have the same centering. As for the rear, we propose two symmetrical tyres, the soft and the medium, which in terms of compounds are in line with those of last season”.

What were the most used compounds last year?

“For the long race they had chosen the soft on the front and the medium on the rear, proving that it is a track that, having few important braking sections, puts little stress on the front tyre. In the Sprint however the track was wet, even if without puddles of water, so from this point of view we don’t have a reference with the dry. In those conditions however everyone had used a pair of medium rain tyres, a solution that had worked well”.

In those parts, even the climate can always be an important variable…

“It’s always very difficult to predict the weather at Silverstone, not just in terms of rain or sun, but also temperatures. One year we didn’t race because of the rain (in 2018, ed.), but we also happened to have a race with about 50 degrees on the asphalt. And on that occasion we had seen a lot of blisters”.