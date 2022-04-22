Alex Rins made his MotoGP debut in 2017 with Suzuki and, since then, has won three races with the Hamamatsu manufacturer, the most recent in the 2020 Aragon Grand Prix. The Spaniard is the only rider in the world championship, besides Enea Bastianini, to have conquered more than one podium this season, having conquered the third position in Argentina and the second place in Austin, giving the Japanese brand its 500th podium.

Both Suzuki riders are about to expire their contract for 2023, and the rumors in the paddock give the reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo starting from Yamaha and ready to land at the House of the big S. However, at a time when it comes to contracts, Rins spoke about his future by mentioning a comment from Suzuki.

“We haven’t started talking about the next few years,” said Rins on the eve of the Portuguese Grand Prix. “But the good thing is that Livio Suppo and the Japanese guys have said they want to continue with me, and I think this can make me feel comfortable. So I’m calmer and can drive better than if I have nothing for next year. We’ll see, my manager will start talking about next year in the next races ”.

Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team Photo by: MotoGP

In pre-season, Rins’ teammate Joan Mir revealed that his priority is to stay with Suzuki beyond 2022, having been encouraged by the strides made with the GSX-RR after a complicated 2021.

During the Austin weekend, Fabio Quartararo’s manager said that rival teams have expressed interest in the Yamaha rider. The reigning world champion insists that he is not considering other options because he does not want to leave Yamaha. But in recent months he has stated that his future is open as he has been disappointed by the lack of progress made on the M1.