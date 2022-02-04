The password must be ransom, but it could not be otherwise. After taking home both the riders’ title with Joan Mir and the team title in 2020, Suzuki has been left dry in the 2021 MotoGP season. The House of Hamamatsu could not even take away the satisfaction of a victory and in the end, therefore, the third place in the world championship standings of the Majorcan was a small consolation for both.

Both he and his teammate Alex Rins, too often accustomed to mistakes last season and therefore called to an important turning point this year, have repeatedly pointed the finger on the GSX-RR, underlining that the one brought to the track last season it was still too similar to that of 2020 and had not had a development up to par with the competition’s bikes, Ducati above all.

Joan Mir, Suzuki MotoGP Team, Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

The expectations for the new creature of the Japanese racing department are very high from both riders, who in the tests last November in Jerez had already expressed a certain satisfaction for the first base of the 2022 prototype. From tomorrow they will have a new taste at Sepang, in the first pre-season test, and they will be able to start to get a clearer idea of ​​the work that has been done by the Japanese engineers, which could also play a key role in terms of the market, because it is useless to deny that Mir will be one of the pieces more valuable in view of 2023.

Then there remains a huge question mark regarding the managerial structure of the team. After deciding not to replace Davide Brivio last season, when the Italian team manager made the leap towards Formula 1 with Alpine, dividing his responsibilities among various figures already present in the garage, Suzuki had opened for 2022 a “casting” for a replacement. A research that for the moment, however, has not led to the designation of a new leader.

Suzuki GSX-RR, Suzuki MotoGP Team Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Coming to the presentation, after a short introductory video, the two bikes were unveiled inside the garage in Sepang, where the first tests of the 2022 season will begin tomorrow, and were introduced by the top team, the project leader Shinichi Sahara and and technical manager Ken Kawauchi. Both explained that the work during the winter was hectic to try to evolve the GSX-RR and make it again a bike capable of aiming for the top step of the podium, as well as capable of entering the title race.

Then it was the turn of test rider Sylvain Guintoli, who spoke positively about the updates introduced on the 2022 bike, who had the opportunity to preview the three days of Shakedown held earlier this week in Malaysia, in particular the progress made with the rear lowering unit, one of the main shortcomings of the GSX-RR in the past season. The most important judgment, however, will obviously be the one that Rins and Mir will be able to give from tomorrow, and both seemed really eager to give their evaluation, but also giving a feeling of great optimism in this sense.

Suzuki GSX-RR, Suzuki MotoGP Team Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

The highlight of the presentation was obviously their arrival, because it was also the one in which the veils were finally removed from the bikes. The livery does not break too much with the recent past, even if there is the novelty of the black color arrived on the front fairing, alongside the traditional blue that has characterized Suzuki since it returned to the premier class scene in 2015 and gray, which has become now an integral part of the GSX-RR. But on the windshield you can also see a different shape than in the past, a clear sign that a refinement work has also been done with regard to aerodynamics.