Joan Mir and Alex Rins reacted well to the earthquake that hit them. At Le Mans, the two drivers of the Suzuki – team that will leave the World Cup at the end of the season – have won a momentary place in the sun in Q2: third Rins, eighth the 2020 world champion. Both have performed well since the morning, concluding the first session respectively in second and sixth position. In PL2 Mir ran into a crash in turn 7, fortunately without serious consequences, while Rins concentrated above all on the long run: these were their words after the first free practices.

Alex Rins: “Overall it was a good day. For now I feel quite competitive, although I would like to improve the feeling with the rear because in PL2 I started to suffer from a lack of grip. I am focused on the work to be done and I feel comfortable in Le Mans: the bike works well here, especially in changes of direction and fast corners. I want to go directly into Q2 tomorrow, the times are close but we will try for sure“.

Joan Mir: “It’s nice to get back on the bike and focus on riding, and in PL1 I felt strong. I had a high speed crash in PL2, which had some impact on my performance for the rest of the day. I’m not injured, which is good, but I expect not to sleep well and to be sore tomorrow. In any case, I was quite competitive, both the team and I know what we need to do to continue well. Today there have been many accidents and yellow flags, which can cause you to lose laps, we have to take that into account tomorrow“.