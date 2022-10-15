The Hamamatsu house announced months ago that it will leave the championship at the end of this season, with a decision that took all team members by surprise as well as championship promoter Dorna, with whom Suzuki had already reached an agreement to stay. in the premier class until 2026.

However, the manufacturer of the big S has not respected the commitment made and has formalized his exit from the World Championship, which will become effective three years after winning the title of the premier class with Joan Mir.

Once the information was made public, both pilots and the rest of the team members focused on trying to find a solution for their future. Both Mir and Rins will be riding a Honda in 2023, the first in the factory team and the second in the LCR team.

Several members of the current team have found places in other boxes. For example, Juan Manuel Cazeaux, Rins’ technical manager, will return to work alongside Maverick Viñales. Frankie Carchedi, his counterpart to Mir, will join Gresini Racing, where he will be in charge of Fabio Di Giannantonio.

However, many of the Suzuki technicians still don’t know where their position will be when the last Grand Prix of the season ends in Valencia early next month.

Precisely for this reason, the news of Tsuda’s two-day test in Japan next week did not please the staff, who consider it a completely useless expense in light of Suzuki’s farewell.

The intent of this test is to verify a series of aerodynamic elements, as well as other components that, due to lack of time, will probably never be introduced on the Mir and Rins prototypes.