Sensational news in the Jerez paddock: Suzuki leaves the World Championship at the end of the season, after having won a Drivers’ World Championship in 2020 that had been missing for 20 years. The riders Mir and Rins and the head of the team Livio Suppo were taken by surprise. Tomorrow the Hamamatsu house will issue the official statement

Paolo Ianieri – Milan

The news broke out in the Jerez paddock when the day of testing was over and the teams were dismantling the pits and closing the bikes in the boxes destined for Le Mans: Suzuki will retire at the end of the season. A bombshell decision, which will be made official tomorrow with a press release from the House of Hamamatsu, which left everyone astonished, first of all Livio Suppo, the drivers Joan Mir and Alex Rins, as well as all the guys in the team, taken completely by surprise and to whom the news was communicated during an extraordinary collective meeting at the end of the day. See also Empoli, what a blitz: 1-0 to Napoli with a goal from Cutrone in the second half

suzuki, mir and rins – Only tomorrow, reading the press release, we will understand what are the reasons that led Suzuki to a sudden but also incomprehensible farewell, given that two years ago Mir brought back to Japan a title that had been missing for 20 years, and this season both he and Rins are constantly fighting for the top positions. Motosport.com was the first to give the news, but the confirmation came soon after also from several members of the team, shocked by the decision.

the previous goodbye of suzuki – It is the second time that Suzuki has left MotoGP: the first at the end of 2012, to then return in 2015 under the guidance of Davide Brivio. The departure from the stage will obviously have a ripple effect on the drivers’ market as well, because both Mir and Rins will have to find another team. And if for Mir at this point the official Honda becomes the logical destination, where the world champion will most likely go to join Marc Marquez instead of Pol Espargaro, for Rins the road at the moment is more complicated even if a rider of the his talent will surely find a place in a top team. But in whose place? See also Falcao García will renew with Rayo Vallecano for one more year