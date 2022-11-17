Among the hundreds of people present in the paddock, there was one who must have felt an inner turmoil when the checkered flag signaled the end of the Valencia race, assigning both the drivers’ title to Pecco Bagnaia and the victory of this race final to Álex Rins. Fifteen years ago, when Ducati won its first title, Livio Suppo was at the head of the Italian team, and this time he was at the helm of the Suzuki team, for this last success before the end of the program decided by the Japanese management of the Hamamatsu manufacturer .

A victory that was a vindictive gesture towards a group whose decision was announced internally on May 2, the day after the Spanish Grand Prix. Rins is level on points with Enea Bastianini in the championship and his teammate Joan Mir is level on points with Pecco Bagnaia. The shockwaves of this misunderstood decision were felt over the following weeks and months, and in Valencia tears flowed easily during the long goodbye that was the final weekend of the race.

“There couldn’t have been a better way to leave this paddock,” said Livio Suppo in an interview with GPOne. “Actually, my dream would have been to score one double in Valencia; we finished first and sixth, but we can’t complain. Winning two of the last three races, knowing we were about to retire, I think is something unique. First of all, because it is rare that such a competitive manufacturer decides to retire; secondly, because even knowing that the bike was fast and that the riders and the team were in step with the times, it was not easy to maintain the motivation and concentration to reach the end of season result that Álex achieved”.

Livio Suppo, Suzuki GP Team Manager Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In tears on the starting grid, Rins unleashed a perfect performance once the floodlights were turned off, as if driven by the sense of injustice he felt and the honor he wanted to return to the team he has always raced with in MotoGP since his arrival in 2017 Leading from start to finish, the Spaniard didn’t give up and conquered what is perhaps his greatest victory, making the decision of the Hamamatsu managers even more senseless.

For Livio Suppo, the frustration of not having been able to build everything he wanted with this team remains, he who had agreed to return to the MotoGP paddock this year after managing the official Ducati and Honda teams in the past. Arriving late, a year after the already painful departure of Davide Brivio, he was unable to complete his plans.

“The group of people who make up Suzuki is a great mix, with incredible empathy, and I’ve seen it firsthand. When I arrived in Qatar, they immediately made me feel at home. I can’t thank them enough, because it was a short experience, shorter than expected, but absolutely fantastic. We still had a lot to invent. We didn’t create a satellite team as I would have liked to do, I would have liked to create a team in Moto2 as well to help the riders grow. There were many things to do. We had to convince the Japanese to work more on aerodynamics and I would have liked to develop them in collaboration with Dallara, who I had the honor of meeting. I had many ideas that I would have liked to try to implement”, regrets the executive Italian.

Supported, encouraged and cheered on by the entire paddock throughout the weekend, the Suzuki team members closed this chapter of their careers with laughter and tears: many luckily managed to find a new job, but all were marked by this abrupt end to a program they had invested so much in. Livio Suppo, for his part, wants to take the necessary time to think about what he will do next, tempted by coaching riders outside the electric motorcycle company that he created when he left Honda and of which he has now returned to join.

As for the equipment, its fate is sealed. “Some of the bikes will end up in a museum of some kind, the others will be destroyed, like the parts and everything else,” explained Livio Suppo. “All Japanese manufacturers do it, for tax reasons, otherwise they would be left with assets to pay taxes on. Since it will no longer be usable, they have always made the choice to destroy everything.”