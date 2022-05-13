“We are in talks to leave MotoGP at the end of 2022”. There Suzuki has decided to turn around despite a contract that binds it to the premier class of the World Championship until 2026. This contract will ensure that Dorna will have to obtain compensation from the Hamamatsu house for the unplanned farewell well in advance of the expiry of the agreement and so shortly after obtaining guarantees from Suzuki for five years that it will be reduced to a single season, the current one.

Achieved by the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGPSuzuki team manager Livio Suppo responded to the remote possibilities of being able to change the cards on the table: “No. These are decisions that have been made by figures above us. Our goal is to stay focused and win this world championship to greet in the best way. The bike is strong, the riders are strong, this team is the best I have seen in 20 years in this paddock ”.

Faced with the possibility expressed by Dorna that ‘there is a queue to enter the MotoGP‘Suppo expressed his concerns: “If there were no houses ready to enter two years ago, I don’t see how they could be now” in light of what has happened in the world between the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and all the economic implications that have also had on a house like Suzuki.

The Hamamatsu team was also at the center of a yellow then returned. Rins and Mir’s Suzuki cars took to the track with the sponsor’s logo Estrella Galicia darkened. At first it was thought it was a sponsor’s protest after the decision made by Suzuki and revealed first by the media, then the case was deflated since it is not allowed to sponsor alcohol-related products at this event. Marc Marquez, in fact, covered the Estrella Galicia logos on his suit with makeshift material.