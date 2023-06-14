The meeting, held in the motorhome of the Ala Dorata brand team set up in the paddock of the Mugello circuit, started at 11 o’clock and lasted 25 minutes. In addition to Marquez and Aoyama, who had arrived at the circuit by helicopter in the early morning, the meeting was also attended by Koji Watanabe, president of Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the racing division which has included both the motorcycle and car divisions since last year . Marquez was accompanied by Jimmy Martínez, his manager.

Tetsuhiro Kuwata, the director of HRC, was only with them for the first five minutes, while neither Shinishi Kokubu, the technical manager, nor Alberto Puig, the team manager, were called. After saying goodbye to Aoyama, Marquez went to the Honda garage to prepare for the race, of which he was only able to complete six laps before crashing on lap seven while battling for the podium with Luca Marini.

What promised to be a difficult race for both the #93 and Honda turned out to be yet another disaster for the Japanese manufacturer. On Friday it was Joan Mir who, after equaling his personal record for crashes since participating in MotoGP (12), decided to finish his race at Mugello with a fracture of the little finger of his right hand. Honda announced on Tuesday that the Majorcan has not yet recovered from the blow to his hand and will not race at the Sachsenring either.

The situation worsened on Saturday when Alex Rins shattered his right leg during the sprint. Pending a second operation, which will be carried out on the Spaniard in the next few hours, the LCR team has confirmed that the #42 will not be back on the bike before the summer break. With the two Spaniards out of action at Mugello, Marquez suffered his seventh crash of a season on Sunday in which he has yet to cross the finish line in a proper race.

Honda USA President Shinji Aoyama presents the “First Place Owners” trophy to Michael Andretti. Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

The Cervera rider has always been known for his ability to build a wall to camouflage his mood, especially when he’s not in a good time. At Mugello, after the crash, he decided to lock himself inside the HRC truck before returning to the garage. “Sometimes you have to take a breath to calm down. I breathed before returning to the pits and before speaking with you,” he admitted to reporters. This time, in his appearance, it was impossible to hide the frustration at the lack of reaction from what is, in theory, the most powerful factory in the league.

At Le Mans, Márquez asked Honda for a series of improvements that didn’t arrive at Mugello, despite the fact that there was a month between one event and another. Also, at the start of the Sprint, his prototype had a problem that the technicians couldn’t fix for the next day, when he also lost several positions before reaching the first corner.

“It’s clear that if you don’t bring new things, you can’t test them on the track. It’s hard to know what’s going on in Japan, but since we started the season we’ve only received a new chassis and little else,” replied the multiple champion, when Motorsport.com asked him if he believes the Tokyo manufacturer is doing everything possible to reverse a difficult situation to sustain over time.

Márquez’s level of disillusionment with Honda is much higher than one can imagine from the outside. The two-year ordeal experienced after breaking his arm in Jerez in July 2020 is now behind us. And with it, also that feeling of debt towards Honda for having respected his decisions and timing, for having allowed him to manage the injury and its medical consequences without hindering him. After the fourth operation, just over a year ago, and the related recovery and training process, he no longer has any physical limitations.

He has amply demonstrated this every time he has ridden on the bike this year. In Portugal – pole and podium in the Sprint -, at Le Mans – second on the grid and fifth in the Sprint – and also at Mugello, where he returned to the front row and where he has always been with the leading group. “He’s ready to win again and you can see it every time he takes to the track. The bike, no,” they say around him. The concern of the pilot’s inner circle revolves around a possibility that terrifies them all: another injury. The combination of the current RC213V and Marquez’s racing style justifies this fear, which the protagonist himself contemplates.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The worrying thing is that all of us Honda riders crash and that’s what we have to try to change for the future. The more you crash, the more chances you have of getting injured,” reiterated the Lleida-born rider, before being asked by Motorsport.com about his sensations after the summit meeting with Aoyama: “The meeting went well; meetings always go well. Then we’ll see what happens,” replied Marquez, while the HRC workers dismantled the entire garage to leave for Germany.

However, the atmosphere is so rarefied at HRC that arriving at the Sachsenring, a track where he has won every time he has come, seems more like a trap than an opportunity.

Read also: