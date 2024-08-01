Silverstone Celebrations

As has been reported for some time, MotoGP has decided to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the world championship in style at Silverstone. Dorna has thus put together a truly special weekend for all the fans, with the aim of bringing together the glorious past and the exciting present of the category.

Today at 3:00 pm there will be perhaps the most awaited passage, namely the unveiling of the vintage liveries chosen by the 11 teams to race the British GP. The event will last 1 hour and will be broadcast live on the championship’s YouTube channel.

But not only that, the bikes will be lined up on the starting grid for a photo session and also today the Day of Champions is scheduled, an event in which the riders will go on stage to auction off some memorabilia for Two Wheels for Life. From Thursday to Sunday there will also be an exhibition with the 30 most significant bikes from 1949 to today that have graced the tracks. On Friday at 12:30 there will be the entry of Mike Trimby – founder and CEO of IRTA who passed away in 2023 – into the MotoGP Hall of Fame.

LIVE streaming