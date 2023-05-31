The Italian Grand Prix is ​​one of the most awaited and loved events by MotoGP riders and enthusiasts, who are always eager to put on a show in the Tuscan hills. But before lowering the visor and taking to the track, it’s time for some fun, with a party that will anticipate the Mugello weekend. Many riders and bikes in the paddock will stop in Milan, where a show will be held on Wednesday 7 June to introduce one of the most popular weekends.

“MotoGP On Stage” is the event to be held in one of the most iconic and spectacular places in Milan: the Arco della Pace. From 18:00 to 19:30 in fact, Piazza Sempione will be illuminated by lights and will play to the rhythm of the music of Radio Deejay, partner of the event. The conduction will be entrusted to Guido Meda, accompanied by the Artistic Director of Radio Deejay Linus. The pair will entertain and introduce the riders to the stage.

Present at the “MotoGP On Stage” at the Arco della Pace will be the official Ducati duo, made up of Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini, the latter ready to return after a long break due to the injury. The two Mooney VR46 riders Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini will also take to the stage, as will the Pramac rider Jorge Martin. The other Italians cannot be missing: the Yamaha rider Franco Morbidelli and the Roman from Gresini Fabio Di Giannantonio will tread the stage together with the Pramac MotoE representative Luca Salvadori. There is a lot of Italy with Radio Deejay, because all four Aprilia riders will be present: the two officers Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro and the RNF standard-bearers Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

Not just riders: enthusiasts will have the opportunity to see the bikes that are making the recent history of MotoGP. The Ducatis of the official team, Mooney VR46, Pramac and Gresini will be on display at the “MotoGP On Stage”. It will also be possible to admire the two KTMs of the official team and of the GasGas team, as well as the RS-GP of Aprilia, the official Yamaha and the Honda of the LCR team.