Stoner, a voice always out of the chorus

In his seven years in MotoGP, Casey Stoner he abundantly clarified that he was not a rider like so many others. His talent, crystalline and recognized by all well beyond his two world titles in 2007 and 2011, however, was difficult to reconcile with everything that revolved around the world of racing. He wasn’t so surprised by his premature retirement at just 27: “This is not the MotoGP I’ve fallen in love with.” he said during the May 2012 press conference.

Eleven years later, the Australian champion, present this weekend at Goodwood astride his Ducati, made it clear that he doesn’t even like the current MotoGP. And he explained it without going around too much, as told by Simon Patterson from the columns of The Race: “I would like to make some changes. The fins, go. The height adjustment devices, go. The anti-wheelie, go. Traction control reduced to a safe level and stop. At least half of this shit needs to be eliminated“.

Stoner has pretty clear ideas: “We need to set a 10-year ceiling for the rules, so that builders can catch up with others. The Yamaha had a great chassis and a smooth, but not particularly powerful engine. Other houses had powerful engines, but couldn’t put the power to the ground. All had pros and cons. Now that’s not the case anymore: it’s the clone warseveryone must copy each other and go in the same direction”.

Concern about the many accidents

The Australian is convinced that this flattening of the bike’s characteristics makes everything more dangerous: “Now the riders can only brake as late as possible, risking more on the front, but risking big crashes for how much they push in the corners”. Stoner then continued: “All these electronic aids I find stupid. They should be there just to ensure safety, not for competition.” Conclusion on the many slips: “Right now they are not considering the riders point of view. For me the spectacle of this period, the danger, the number of accidents that we are seeing, is really ridiculous“.