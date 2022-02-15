Casey Stoner has been for years one of the biggest opponents of Valentino Rossi. The Australian managed to beat the Doctor in 2007, when he became world champion for the first time in his career, with Ducati, and again in 2011, in the famous season in which it was the Doctor who attempted – without success – to win with the Borgo Panigale house, while the # 27 dominated on the Honda. The two have come at loggerheads many times during their sporting parable, even at the level of statements. Rossi’s joke against his rival was unforgettable after the legendary 2008 Laguna Seca race – “these are just the races, Casey”- as well as Stoner’s response at Le Mans, in 2011, when the Italian, attempting to overtake, knocked him over. “Clearly your ambition has outweighed your talent”.

In recent years, the relations between the two ancient enemies have decidedly smoothed out. Stoner returned to experience the atmosphere of the MotoGP paddock during the last races of last season, as a guest of Ducati, and he spent splendid words for Rossi. Similarly the # 46, who after the Valencia GP 2021 hung up the bike case, greeting the World Championship, recognized the merits of the Southport champion, one of the purest talents in the history of two wheels. However, there are some aspects of the rivalry with Rossi that have not yet been digested by Stoner. Perhaps the most important is what concerns the ‘environmental’ context of their duel. Unfortunately, in the course of the seasons, the Australian centaur has become target of insults and offenses by certain ‘ultras’ that have nothing to do with the world of sport.

“When we went down to the pits several times we had people trying to yank us – Stoner said during an interview with the podcast Gipsy Tales – while we were traveling on a scooter they were literally trying to rip your arm pulled down from the motorcycle. They stand in front of you, they do everything to try to make you fall. They would do anything to hurt you or to do something that puts you out of the race. They wrote shit on my camper, we got threats and all that kind of stuff “. Unacceptable behavior for which the former Ducatista believes, at least in part, Rossi himself was also responsible. “Valentino has never put a stop to all this. He was like “I just ride this wave”. But as much as that may be okay, it’s also pretty bad“, Concluded the pilot aussie.