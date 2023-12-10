MotoGP has gone from declared nemeses that brought attention to the stars – just think, among many, of the year 2015 with what happened between Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo and Marc Marquez – to an attention that almost only returned to stellar levels through a sporting rivalry, which took place exclusively on the track, between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin.

A very different way of understanding and approaching rivalries that Casey Stoner wanted to comment on during an interview he gave to TNT Sport. The former Ducati and Honda HRC star participated personally in the phase prior to the current one, when his opponents – one above all, Valentino Rossi – also used psychology or mental games to put him in difficulty and beat him to win the title of the premier class of the MotoGP.

The opinion of the multiple Australian world champion often carries a certain weight due to his never banal words, even at the cost of being unpopular. Also in this case he gave an interesting interpretation, which in some ways overturns the situation that appears (or appeared at the time) to our eyes.

“There is strong rivalry between strong riders. It’s just under a veil, you have to look for it. But it’s there! I understand that everyone at home wants to see the details, the hidden things. Some riders like it, they think that’s how you get into people’s heads. But in my opinion, you know what you get from trying to get into someone’s head by doing it the wrong way? You just make them stronger.”

Many remember the duel between Casey Stoner – then in Ducati – and Valentino Rossi. The Italian from Yamaha tried to put the Australian in difficulty not only on the track, but also with psychological tricks that helped him win the title at the end of the 2008 season. Stoner, however, also declared that he learned from that situation, but not only.

“Everyone who’s done it with me? You learn from everything they do. The reason why they do it then… You discover a lot of their weaknesses. You can tell when they’re trying to compensate for certain things when they’re trying to intimidate you. If you learn from all of this, you strengthen yourself to the point where you can’t be intimidated. If you’re out there, racing with a rival, and you’re friends with them, you won’t go as fast. They won’t attack you on the inside. If you show respect to the your rivals they will not go further.”

“When it comes to fighting for the title, do you really want to see a rival who tries to take out whoever is fighting for it? Or do you want the title to be won on merit? At the moment there is a lot of respect between the riders, because everyone they know they’re struggling with certain things. Why risk all that by making enemies who could eliminate you at any moment?”