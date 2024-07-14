by VALERIO BARRETTA

Stoner attacks Rossi

When Casey Stoner arrived in MotoGP, the level of competition for Valentino Red began to rise. It was 2006, and the Australian already showed the potential that would then blossom with his arrival in Ducati, in 2007. Stoner managed to win the title and beat the Doctor as soon as he was competitive for the World Championship. A rivalry was born whose symbol was the overtaking at Laguna Seca in 2008, from which the two-time MotoGP champion struggled to recover, especially on a mental level (he fell nine laps from the end of that Grand Prix but managed to finish in second place, he also slipped at Brno and Misano). In fact, he won the title again in 2011, 12 months before retiring from motorcycles at just 27 years old.

Although their differences have been smoothed out in recent times, it cannot be said that the two are friends or that they will ever become friends. In fact, Stoner recently teased the nine-time world champion, calling him a manipulator who, exploiting the popularity of his character, attempted to influence the media and turn them “against” his opponents.

Stoner’s words

“Valentino had everyone under control, even the press, because he was so important to every form of media. If they wrote something negative about him, he would blacklist them..

And the media couldn’t afford it. They couldn’t afford that their newspaper couldn’t have any kind of interview or relationship with Rossi anymore.“, these are his words on the podcast Ducati Diaries. “I didn’t try to follow Valentino’s footsteps. He is himself and has his own character. He was fantastic for this sport, he did everything almost perfectly. However I see a lot of riders trying to be this same character, trying to grab Valentino’s fan base. It’s all so stagedand yet they are loved for it. I feel like maybe I should have been that fake person who tried to get attention. I just wanted to ride a motorcycle and have fun, not because people wanted it but because it’s fun what we do“.

“I think when Valentino was at his peak, before me, Daniel Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo came to MotoGP, he was able to get into the minds of the riders around him. And I think he believed that this was happening with us too, but the only result was to make us stronger. We learned his tricks, what he was capable of and how to handle the situation.“, he continued. “As since I became his number one, they turned me into the bad guy. People, just because they may not be so outwardly nice, often get bad press. Many people were against Pedrosa for the same reason. They didn’t like his seriousness, but Daniel’s character emerged later. He is someone I have always remained friends with. Even when we were fighting for the title, I had nothing but respect for him and vice versa. We are still good friends today. He was not loved as much as he probably should have or could have because maybe he was too serious and focused on results and wasn’t a showman“.