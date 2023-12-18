The 2023 MotoGP season has been marred by a huge number of injuries, with the result that not a single race, Sprint or main, was contested with a full grid. Dorna's official count reports 358 crashes, 23 more than in 2022.

This year there were the same number of Grands Prix, but 19 more races for the Sprint events which took place every weekend, with the exception of the Australian Grand Prix, where the weather altered the programme. The increase in the number of accidents, and especially injuries, could be explained by this extra race and the greater intensity of Friday, which now imposes the need to place in the top ten to access Q2. However, there were major differences between the different brands.

Honda, the most complicated bike in MotoGP

With eight bikes, and even nine in Sepang, Ducati is, without surprise, the manufacturer with the highest number of crashes, 125. Honda follows with 79, but the surprising thing is that the official team totaled 53 crashes, while the KTM riders had 77 and Aprilia representatives 60. As for Yamaha, the only two riders who raced the entire season (there was also Cal Crutchlow's participation in the Japanese Grand Prix) crashed only 16 times .

If we consider these figures in relation to the number of bikes entered, Honda and KTM have accumulated almost 20 crashes per bike, while Ducati has less than 14. The figure is more striking in the case of the Japanese, because it must be considered that the brand had only three motorcycles in Argentina and Thailand, and two in Germany. Furthermore, Marc Marquez stopped during the weekend at the Sachsenring and in Assen, and Mir did the same in Valencia, limiting his time on the track and therefore the risk of ending up on the ground. Only in Jerez, Misano and Motegi was a fifth driver (test driver Stefan Bradl) present as a wild card.

The two official riders suffered the highest number of crashes, on an RC213V whose behavior was too unpredictable. The driver from Cervera crashed 29 times, despite being unavailable for several races: he missed three Grands Prix (Argentina, Austin and Spain), as well as two Sundays (Germany and Holland). The Majorcan, however, crashed 24 times, even though he retired several times during a Grand Prix (Argentina, Italy and Valencia), even though he did not race in Germany and Holland.

Aleix Espargaro, Augusto Fernandez, Alex Marquez, Jack Miller and Marco Bezzecchi also exceeded 20 falls. Pol Espargaro was knocked out 16 times after missing seven matches following the serious injury he suffered in Portimao. Similarly to Alex Rins, who was also absent for a long time, but only accumulated eight falls.

Of the starting riders who competed all season, only four had fewer than ten crashes. Fabio Quartararo (9), Pecco Bagnaia, Franco Morbidelli and Maverick Vinales (7). Although he suffered few crashes throughout the season, the world champion crashed five times in races, a quarter of the Grands Prix. Only Joan Mir (9), Marc Marquez and Brad Binder (7) did worse, while Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi crashed just four times in the main race.

It should be noted that these figures do not take into account responsibility for crashes, and that a rider is considered crashed even if he was hit by an opponent.

MotoGP 2023: all the riders' crashes

What influence did sprints have on falls?

Much criticized by the riders for the frenetic pace imposed, the Sprints were characterized by 49 crashes, two more than in qualifying. This figure is much lower than the 86 for the main races, which could be explained by the fact that the Sprints are shorter.

There were also large disparities between the different circuits. While only four accidents were recorded in the Thai Grand Prix, there were 34 in Austin, including nine on Sunday alone. The Qatar Grand Prix was the only one where no driver crashed during the main race.

MotoGP 2023: crashes circuit by circuit

Grand Prix Free Qualifications Sprint GP Total Portugal 14 1 4 5 24 Argentina 2 1 2 2 7 United States

15 7 3 9 34 Spain

6 0 8 6 20 France 15 1 4 8 28 Italy 8 3 2 3 16 Germany 12 5 1 1 19 Holland 7 3 1 6 17 Great Britain

9 5 0 4 18 Austria 6 1 6 1 14 Catalonia 6 1 1 8 16 San Marino

11 2 0 5 18 India 11 2 6 2 21 Japan 7 2 0 3 12 Indonasia 12 4 3 7 26 Australia 3 0 – 2 5 Thailand 1 0 2 1 4 Malaysia 7 5 2 5 19 Qatar 9 1 3 0 13 Valencia 14 3 1 8 26 Total 175 47 49 86