Pecco Bagnaia won his second consecutive title in the premier class this year, a feat achieved only by Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez in the MotoGP era. In championship history, he joins Geoff Duke, John Surtees, Mike Hailwood, Giacomo Agostini, Phil Read, Barry Sheene, Kenny Roberts, Eddie Lawson, Wayne Rainey and Mick Doohan.

The Ducati rider is the 17th rider to become world champion twice in the top motorcycle competition and the fourth Italian after Agostini, Rossi and Umberto Masetti. He is the first rider to win two titles with the Italian bike, as Casey Stoner only won the first of his two world crowns in red.

As in 2022, Bagnaia has won seven Grands Prix, to which must be added the four victories in the Sprints, born this year. The Turin native has never won two major races in a row, which has only happened to Nicky Hayden and Joan Mir for a world champion in the MotoGP era.

This year, in fact, no driver has managed to win two Grands Prix in a row, something that has only happened once in the history of the premier class, in its first season in 1949, with only six races scheduled! On the other hand, Ducati closed the year with its ninth consecutive victory, a new record for the brand.

A record of points… but not in the main races

Pecco Bagnaia scored a total of 467 points, which is naturally a record for the presence of the Sprints… but counting only the main races, he scored “only” 327, far from Marc Marquez’s record of 420 in 2019, when there was one less Grand Prix on the calendar.

In 2022 Bagnaia had eliminated the gap to Fabio Quartararo with a record recovery of 91 points to move up the rankings, but this time he risked losing everything after having accumulated a lead of 66 points after the Barcelona Sprint. Jorge Martin closed the gap and even took a seven-length lead after Mandalika’s sprint, but Bagnaia regained the lead the next day and never relinquished it to be crowned champion with a 39-point advantage. We need to go back to Marquez’s 151 point lead in 2019 to find a greater gap.

Pecco Bagnaia’s career in numbers

87 Grands Prix in MotoGP, 192 in all categories

18 victories in MotoGP, 28 in all categories

35 podiums in MotoGP, 58 in all categories

18 pole positions in MotoGP, 25 in all categories

13 fastest laps in MotoGP, 18 in all categories

1085 points in MotoGP, 1836 in all categories

The numbers for his 2023

7 victories in 20 Grands Prix: 35%

15 podiums in 20 Grands Prix: 75%

7 pole positions in 20 Grands Prix: 35%

467 points in 20 weekends: 23.35 points on average

327 points in 20 long games: 16.35 points per game

120 points in 19 Sprints: 6.32 points per race

173 laps led out of 480: 36.04%