The 2023 Drivers’ World Championship standings after the Sprint in the Americas

pos. Pilot Motorcycle Points 1 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 54 2 Francis Bagnaia Ducati 53 3 Johann Zarco Ducati 35 4 Alex Marquez Ducati 33 5 Maverick Vinales Aprilia 32 6 Jorge Martin Ducati 29 7 Brad Binder KTM 27 8 Jack Miller KTM 26 9 Alex Rins Honda 22 10 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 21 11 Aleix Espargarò Aprilia 18 12 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 18 13 Luca Marini Ducati 18 14 Augusto Fernandez GasGas 8 15 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 7 16 Marc Marquez Honda 7 17 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 6 18 Joan Mir Honda 5 19 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 5 20 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 2 21 Aeneas Bastianini Ducati 0 22 Pol Espargaro GasGas 0

The summary of the race

Total domination by Francesco Bagnaia who only lost the lead for a few corners during the first lap due to the effect of overtaking by Alex Rins in the mixed stretch to which the Ducati rider responded on the straight. Excellent place of honor for Lucio Cecchinello’s rider who gives a smile to Honda, third place for Jorge Martin who got the better of Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia.

There was no shortage of excellent falls in this Sprint. Fabio Quartararo crashed in Turn-1 in a desperate attempt to fill the huge gap suffered by his M1 on the straight. Alex Marquez also crashed, a stop that prevented him from overtaking Johann Zarco in the standings.

Thanks to today’s 12 points Bagnaia moves to just one length from Marco Bezzecchi in what remains a ‘Ducati Cup‘ in the first four places of the ranking. Leap forward for Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo stays put, little steps forward for the KTMs of Brad Binder and Jack Miller. Heavy zero for Maverick Vinales.

Tomorrow’s program

The MotoGP will be able to test the track conditions in the 10-minute mini warm-up at 4.45 pm Italian time. Then at 18:00 the usual sequence of races with the Moto3 will begin. At 19:20 it will be the turn of Moto2 e at 21:00 instead the Grand Prix of the Americas of the MotoGP class will start with the starting grid obviously identical to that of the Sprint. It should also not be forgotten that in addition to the MotoGP, the World Endurance WEC is also busy on the track with the six hours of Portimao, the two Ferrari 499Ps starting from the second row. Departure at 13:00 and arrival at 19:00, in the evening the engines of the Indycar will also roar in Long Beach in California.