Francesco Bagnaia won the Sprint in Texas and was just a whisker away from Marco Bezzecchi, who finished sixth – by MARCO BELLORO
The 2023 Drivers’ World Championship standings after the Sprint in the Americas
|pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Points
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|54
|2
|Francis Bagnaia
|Ducati
|53
|3
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|35
|4
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|33
|5
|Maverick Vinales
|Aprilia
|32
|6
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|29
|7
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|27
|8
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|26
|9
|Alex Rins
|Honda
|22
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|21
|11
|Aleix Espargarò
|Aprilia
|18
|12
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|18
|13
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|18
|14
|Augusto Fernandez
|GasGas
|8
|15
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|7
|16
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|7
|17
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|6
|18
|Joan Mir
|Honda
|5
|19
|Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|5
|20
|Raul Fernandez
|Aprilia
|2
|21
|Aeneas Bastianini
|Ducati
|0
|22
|Pol Espargaro
|GasGas
|0
The summary of the race
Total domination by Francesco Bagnaia who only lost the lead for a few corners during the first lap due to the effect of overtaking by Alex Rins in the mixed stretch to which the Ducati rider responded on the straight. Excellent place of honor for Lucio Cecchinello’s rider who gives a smile to Honda, third place for Jorge Martin who got the better of Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia.
There was no shortage of excellent falls in this Sprint. Fabio Quartararo crashed in Turn-1 in a desperate attempt to fill the huge gap suffered by his M1 on the straight. Alex Marquez also crashed, a stop that prevented him from overtaking Johann Zarco in the standings.
Thanks to today’s 12 points Bagnaia moves to just one length from Marco Bezzecchi in what remains a ‘Ducati Cup‘ in the first four places of the ranking. Leap forward for Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo stays put, little steps forward for the KTMs of Brad Binder and Jack Miller. Heavy zero for Maverick Vinales.
Tomorrow’s program
The MotoGP will be able to test the track conditions in the 10-minute mini warm-up at 4.45 pm Italian time. Then at 18:00 the usual sequence of races with the Moto3 will begin. At 19:20 it will be the turn of Moto2 e at 21:00 instead the Grand Prix of the Americas of the MotoGP class will start with the starting grid obviously identical to that of the Sprint. It should also not be forgotten that in addition to the MotoGP, the World Endurance WEC is also busy on the track with the six hours of Portimao, the two Ferrari 499Ps starting from the second row. Departure at 13:00 and arrival at 19:00, in the evening the engines of the Indycar will also roar in Long Beach in California.
