Dani Pedrosa amazed with a real riding performance in his presence as a wild card with KTM at the San Marino MotoGP Grand Prix. The Catalan, retired since 2018 and test driver for the Austrian brand since 2019, returned to racing for the first time in 2021, when he took part in the Austrian GP, ​​finishing in the top 10. That same year, in the Spanish Grand Prix, he raced still improving his position and finishing the race in sixth place.

But what we saw in Misano, both in the Sprint and in the race, was a real lesson in driving, quality and class for the little Spanish driver, who finished in fourth position and came close to the podium in both races.

But if Dani’s performance in sporting terms was a master’s performance, the most incredible part of the matter is that his only mission for the Misano weekend was to test, in the most demanding conditions, a new chassis with fiber parts of carbon that he has been working on all year. The Spaniard was the fourth fastest of the weekend, the best placed of the KTM riders, with only the Ducatis of Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi and Pecco Bagnaia, the three title contenders, able to keep up with him.

On Sunday, amidst praise and compliments, for which he was grateful, Pedrosa wanted to clarify: “The most important thing is that we respected the work program we had set ourselves for this Grand Prix, and that the tests were positive”.

Spy photo: maple chassis and parts of carbon fiber rolled by Dani Pedrosa for KTM, the frame is one piece, without solder and without rod of the tubular concept that has always characterized the Austrian manufacturer. The photo took place in the KTM garage during the Misano test Photo by: Germán Garcia Casanova

KTM, goodbye to the tubular frame

Among these tests there was a very important piece, a new frame with carbon fiber parts and a structure that deviates from the tubular concept that has always characterized the Mattighofen brand. It is a seamless chrome-molybdenum steel frame with some carbon fiber parts. All painted in KTM orange.

The 2023 steel frame that Brad Binder and Jack Miller started the season with is already an evolution from the tubular frame concept, which KTM has already improved over the course of the season. But the new carbon fiber frame, the third to be released this year, has no welds and, in addition to the fiber parts, is a single piece with a much squarer beam.

At the end of Monday’s testing, Binder was asked whether or not Pedrosa’s presence had been positive for the Austrian riders, who were unable to handle him: “Pedrosa was fantastic this weekend. He was always there and helped us helped me reach another level.”

Maple case evoución 2023, without carbon and with hard soldering Photo by: Germán Garcia Casanova

On the part that KTM has made available to the two factory owners, he said: “I don’t know exactly when the carbon fiber frame might arrive, I just hope it’s ready as soon as possible. It was a good day. I did a lot of laps and did some comparative testing, including different frames,” confirmed Binder, who rode the standard frame, the steel evolution and the new carbon frame.

“They all have positive and negative aspects. With one you improve the bike’s cornering, with another you gain grip. The best thing would be a combination of all three”, he said, still smiling. “I don’t know what the plan is. I tried it here and gave my opinion. I think as soon as it’s ready we can mount it on our racing bike,” she ventured.

Standard chassis 2023, made of maple and with soldering, the initial version which now only carries the GasGas Photo by: Germán Garcia Casanova

KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti, however, was more cautious: “Everything looks very promising, but we want to better understand where we can improve further and, above all, what we can use in the near future and what we still have to develop for 2024,” he said. said.

KTM believes that Binder is still fighting for the title, being fourth in the overall standings, 110 points behind leader Bagnaia and with 296 points still up for grabs, so it does not want to take any unnecessary risks. If the South African misses his chances in the next races, it will be time to make changes to the RC16 ahead of 2024.