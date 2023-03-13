The Portimao tests put the MotoGP pre-season on file and the final day allowed us to start making some initial analyzes on the big news of the 2023 season, the Sprint Race.

In fact, on Sunday almost all the riders on the grid spent part of the time available to them doing a complete simulation of the short race which will take place on Saturday afternoon, on the half-distance of Sunday’s long race. In the case of the Algarve circuit, therefore, over 12 laps.

We therefore tried to compare the simulations of those expected at the start of the championship as the main protagonists: world champion Pecco Bagnaia and his Ducati teammate Enea Bastianini, Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha and Marc Marquez’s Honda.

We didn’t take the Aprilias into consideration, but the reason is simple: the official RS-GPs didn’t do this test yesterday. Aleix Espargaro’s longest run, struggling with a muscle fibrosis problem in his arm which will most likely force him to undergo surgery, was only 7 laps. Maverick Vinales, on the other hand, went closer to a real race simulation, lining up the beauty of 19 laps, so the difference in pace was too large in this run.

Bagnaia seems to be the reference

Bagnaia 1st run Bagnaia 2nd run Tour Time Time 1 1’38”706 1’41”509 2 1’38”501 1’39”784 3 1’38”154 1’43”809 4 1’40”201 1’39”476 5 1’38”849 1’39”585 6 1’39”144 1’39”394 7 1’38”928 1’39”281 8 1’39”032 1’39”371 9 1’39”162 1’39”342 10 1’39”348 1’39”387 11 1’39”591 1’39”585 12 1’39”523 1’39”197 Average 1’39”094 1’39”440

Once again, Pecco Bagnaia sets the pace, who is also the only one to have attempted two simulations with two different approaches. In the first, which also turned out to be the best, the Ducati rider tried to attack from start to finish with a soft tire on the rear and finished his 12-lap run with an average time of 1’39″094.

All this despite the fact that, by his own admission, he was forced to slow down due to the drop in the tire due to perhaps having pushed a little too much at the start. This explains the 1’40″201 of the third lap, after which, however, he picked up the pace between the high 1’38” and the low 1’39”. It should be emphasized that he is the only one to have achieved five laps under 1’39” in this sequence, with the best on lap three which was even a 1’38″154.

“Here with the soft there is a significant drop in the tire, so you have to be a little more careful. Maybe I exaggerated a bit and had to slow down in the first simulation I tried, but in the second one I was very constant and fast too with the medium tire”, explained the Piedmontese, anticipating that he completed the second one with a different tire and with an average time of 1’39″440, however not taking into account a 1’41” and a 1 ’43” probably affected by traffic.

Quartararo and Bastianini are not too distant

Quartararo Bastianini Tour Time Time 1 1’39”303 1’39”102 2 1’39”035 1’39”011 3 1’38”832 1’38”889 4 1’39”324 1’39”082 5 1’39”006 1’39”311 6 1’39”215 1’39”086 7 1’39”227 1’39”200 8 1’39”451 1’39”303 9 1’39”130 1’39”355 10 1’39”035 1’39”348 11 1’39”901 1’39”251 12 1’38”824 1’39”371 Average 1’39”190 1’39”192

However, Quartararo and Bastianini are not far apart, showing an almost identical pace with the soft tyre: the Yamaha rider finished his 12 laps with an average time of 1’39″190, while the Ducati rider from Rimini pace of 1’39″192.

The most interesting difference lies in the fact that the Ducati rider signed the only 1’38” of his sequence in the very early stages, on the third of the 12 laps. “El Diablo” instead finished on a crescendo, because his fastest lap came precisely in the final one, in which he managed to post a better 1’38″824 than both Bagnaia’s final 1’39″523 and Bastianini’s 1’39″371. Although it should be remembered that Pecco admitted that he asked too much of his tires in the very first laps as he was forced to drop his pace, but also that the simulation of his Yamaha rival had impressed him.

“It didn’t go bad, the pace was quite good. But yes, I chose the soft and the first laps I was a little too conservative. I could have pushed a little more, because my last lap was 1’38 “8 with 12 laps on the tyres. So, it didn’t go badly”, concluded the vice-world champion at the end of the day.

One could almost draw the conclusion that the M1 manages to be less aggressive on the tyres, even if, for example, “Beast” highlighted that in his opinion wear won’t be a determining factor in the short race on Saturday: “The Sprint Race is obviously different , today I did my first simulation and you have to try not to care about the tyres, because wear isn’t drastic in 12 laps”. Thought with which the teammate does not seem to agree 100%: “I think we need to evaluate how to deal with it circuit by circuit”.

Honda’s limits also emerge on the Sprint Race

Marquez Tour Time 1 1’39”805 2 1’39”258 3 1’39”266 4 1’39”301 5 1’39”328 6 1’39”636 7 1’39”740 8 1’39”416 9 1’39”122 10 1’39”337 11 1’39”410 Average 1’39”419

In addition to the absolute time classification, which sees him far from the top 10, Marc Marquez confirmed the technical difficulties that Honda is going through even when it was time to go and tackle the first simulation of the Sprint Race.

In his case, the run stopped after 11 laps, but we can immediately see that the eight times world champion in his sequence has never managed to break the 1’39” wall, given that his fastest lap is was a 1’39″122 achieved on the ninth lap. A sign that at least the RC213V doesn’t seem to experience a drop in tire performance, even if the difference in pace is quite large: the #93’s average time is in fact 1’39″419.

The average gap from Bagnaia is therefore 325 thousandths and if repeated over 12 laps it would add up to almost 4″. A heavy gap in such a short race, in which you will basically be able to push for almost the entire distance.

It is clear that, as all the protagonists have reiterated several times over the last two days, it is not easy to draw definitive conclusions from the tests and that to do so we will have to wait at least for next week and the first race. However, even the paces of the Sprint Race simulation seem to confirm a Ducati which at the moment seems to have a little more advantage than the competition, but which shouldn’t make the mistake of underestimating Fabio.