No Sprint Race in Australia. The short race at Phillip Island, already initially moved from Saturday to Sunday, with reversal with the GP, due to the inclement weather forecast for Sunday 22 October, has been definitively cancelled. The rain and above all the strong wind that are plaguing the Phillip Island track do not allow racing in safe conditions: hence the decision of the Race Direction.
Bagnaia remains at +27
The MotoGP motorcycle weekend in Australia therefore goes to the archives with the dispute of the single GP, raced on Saturday and won by Johann Zarco, first in the top class, ahead of Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio Di Giannantonio. The world drivers’ ranking, with Jorge Martin’s 5th place, remains unchanged: Bagnaia is the championship leader with 27 points ahead of Martin.
