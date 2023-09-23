MotoGP India, the Sprint ranking

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Withdrawal/Detachment Turns 1 J. Martin Ducati – 11 2 F. Bagnaia Ducati +1,389 11 3 M. Marquez Honda +2,405 11 4 B. Binder KTM +2,904 11 5 M. Bezzecchi Ducati +3,266 11 6 F. Quartararo Yamaha +4,327 11 7 J. Miller KTM +7,172 11 8 M. Viñales Aprilia +8,798 11 9 R. Fernandez Aprilia +10,530 11 10 F. By Giannantonio Ducati +10,826 11 11 TO. Fernandez KTM +11,456 11 12 M. Oliveira Aprilia +15.415 11 13 T. Nakagami Honda +17,437 11 14 M. Pyrrhus Ducati +23,714 11 15 F. Morbidelli Yamaha +36.468 11 Rit. TO. Espargaro Aprilia Fall 7 Rit. J. Zarco Ducati Fall 6 Rit. J. Mir Honda Fall 3 Rit. L. Marini Ducati Fall 0 Rit. S. Bradl Honda Fall 0 Rit. P. Espargaro KTM Fall 0

MotoGP India, the news of the Sprint

Jorge Martin puts third. Until a few months ago, the Spaniard was accused of lacking consistent performance, but the Prima Pramac Racing team rider took first place for the third consecutive race for the first time in his career, demonstrating that he had taken a step forward on a mental level . In India Martinator he has no problems, commanding from the first corner and calmly managing his advantage over Francesco Bagnaia who is visibly satisfied with second place.

However, the 11 laps completed (delayed, due to multiple postponements of the starting procedures due to today’s rain) reward Marco more than anything else Bezzecchi. The rider from Romagna, who started from pole position, was hit squarely by Luca Marini in turn-1: he restarts 17th and becomes the protagonist of an impetuous comeback, fast lap after fast lap, which takes him up to the final fifth place.

In addition to the Martin-Bagnaia couple, only Marc Marquez and Brad Binder they are saved from the fury of Bez. Of note is the eight-time world champion’s return to the podium six months after Portimão and sealing a finally positive weekend for Honda. It’s a shame for Joan Mir, who ruined fifth place in qualifying with a fall in the initial stages of the race. Fabio Quartararo – in the top-5 until the last lap -, Jack Miller, Maverick Viñales and Raul Fernandez also scored in the points.

MotoGP India, Sprint live

You can relive the emotions of the Buddh International Circuit Sprint with our LIVE.

The program and the rankings

MotoGP returns to the track tomorrow at 7.40 am Italian time for the warm up. It will get serious at 12, when the first top class Grand Prix will begin at the Buddh International Circuit. We will start again from an increasingly intriguing ranking situation, because Martin continues to nibble away at points from Bagnaia: with today’s victory the Spaniard moves to -33 behind “Pecco”, while Bezzecchi slips to -69 behind the world champion.