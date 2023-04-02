MotoGP, at Termas de Rio Hondo an exciting Sprint

An amazing Brad Binder goes on to win the Sprint from Termas de Rio Hondo, thanks to a sensational start to say the least: 15th on the grid, the South African is first after just four laps and never gives up his lead, resisting Marco’s attacks with everything he has Bezzecchi and at the speed of the Ducati, much higher than that of the KTM. Only 72 thousandths to divide the two, with Luca Marines another great protagonist with an orderly run. Here are the words of the first three of the Termas de Rio Hondo Sprint.

Binder’s words

“Honestly, I surprise myself with my departure: what a start I’ve had! In turn one we were very close, and then corner after corner I tried to say to myself: ‘Okay, if I can be in front and if I can fight continuously like a lion I can do it’. It went well, Luca and Marco got very close on the last lap, but I managed to push again. I have to thank the team because we did an impressive job yesterday too. Let’s see how tomorrow’s race goes“.

Bezzecchi’s words

“It was nice to be in front, unfortunately the tussle was tough at the beginning and I lost some time there, but I had a lot of fun: I was strong, in the end I managed to recover many positions. I almost made it to catch Brad, but he went a bit better than me on the last lap. Anyway I’m very happy, I have to thank the whole team and Ducati because they really did an incredible job. And I also have to say thanks to the fans, because it’s always great to be here in Argentina“.

Marine’s words

“Yes, I had a really good start. Especially in this MotoGP, and especially in the Sprint, you really have to start from the front and get off to a good start. I concentrated a lot on that because then it’s very difficult to overtake: everyone has an incredible pace. So I’m very satisfied with this result, also because the Portimão weekend wasn’t easy: indeed, it was frankly a nightmare. To be here now with this beautiful result is fantastic. It will be more difficult tomorrow, because I don’t think I have the pace to fight for the podium in the race, but I will definitely try again to get a good start and then let’s see“.