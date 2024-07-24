Earthquake in the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel. Freddie Spencer, one of the members of the panel, has decided to leave his position at the end of the current MotoGP season.

Spencer, who has chaired the panel since 2019 following its appointment by IRTA and approval by the Permanent Bureau, has come under fierce criticism from some MotoGP riders in recent months.

“It has been a pleasure to serve as the first Chairman of the Panel, and to have worked to have the incredible people and processes that we have now,” said Freddie Spencer.

“When I was asked to take on the role of President, I accepted as I wanted to contribute to this sport and I am proud of my mandate. I look forward to other exciting projects in the future and I know that this team will be in great hands, those of Simon.”

Simon Crafar, Jack Appleyard Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

He will hand over his role to Simon Crafar at the end of 2024. Crafar, a 500cc World Champion, has been posted to MotoGP International Production for several years and will take over Spencer’s current role early next year.

Crafar will therefore take over the presidency of the Panel, which is also composed of two other Stewards both appointed by the FIM and approved by the Permanent Bureau. The two, in addition to Crafar, are Sandrés Somolino and Tamara Matko.

Simon Crafar commented on his appointment as President of the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel, which he will hold from 1 January 2025: “I am eager to begin this new experience. It was not an easy decision to make as it means leaving a role that has given me so many emotions, but after seven years of commitment in MotoGP commentary I am ready for something new.”

“I will approach this new role using my experience on and off the bike, as a rider, technician, coach and journalist, but even more so with my love for our sport and respect for the riders. I am honored by the trust placed in me and for this responsibility and to have been appointed to this role.”