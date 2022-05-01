moto2, the grill
–
This is the starting grid for the Spanish GP in the Moto2 class:
1st row
1. Ai Ogura (Gia) Kalex in 1’41 “289 at an average speed of 157.2 km / h
2. Tony Arbolino (Ita) Kalex 1’41 “299
3. Sam Lowes (GB) Kalex 1’41 “321
2nd row
4. Aron Canet (Spa) Kalex 1’41 “369
5. Fermin Aldeguer (Spa) Boscoscuro 1’41 “620
6. Celestino Vietti (Ita) Kalex 1’41 “741
3rd row
7. Somkiat Chantra (Tha) Kalex 1’41 “753
8. Bo Bendsneyder (Ola) Kalex 1’41 “815
9. Augusto Fernandez (Spa) Kalex 1’41 “901
4th row
10. Pedro Acosta (Spa) Kalex 1’41 “914
11. Jake Dixon (GB) Kalex 1’41 “966
12. Albert Arenas (Spa) Kalex 1’42 “072
#MotoGP #Spain #live #race #Jerez #starts
Leave a Reply