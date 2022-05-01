moto2, the grill

–

This is the starting grid for the Spanish GP in the Moto2 class:

1st row

1. Ai Ogura (Gia) Kalex in 1’41 “289 at an average speed of 157.2 km / h

2. Tony Arbolino (Ita) Kalex 1’41 “299

3. Sam Lowes (GB) Kalex 1’41 “321

2nd row

4. Aron Canet (Spa) Kalex 1’41 “369

5. Fermin Aldeguer (Spa) Boscoscuro 1’41 “620

6. Celestino Vietti (Ita) Kalex 1’41 “741

3rd row

7. Somkiat Chantra (Tha) Kalex 1’41 “753

8. Bo Bendsneyder (Ola) Kalex 1’41 “815

9. Augusto Fernandez (Spa) Kalex 1’41 “901

4th row

10. Pedro Acosta (Spa) Kalex 1’41 “914

11. Jake Dixon (GB) Kalex 1’41 “966

12. Albert Arenas (Spa) Kalex 1’42 “072