Brad Binder won the Sprint of the Spanish GP of MotoGP in Jerez, after a race characterized by an accident on the first lap involving Morbidelli (Yamaha), Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) and Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini). After the red flag the race resumed regularly with the three at the start. Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller also on the podium, Aleix Espargaro crashed, author of the pole. Marco Bezzecchi remains in the lead of the World Championship.