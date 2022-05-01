What is the ranking of the MotoGP in Spain? The order of arrival of the MotoGP race? Who won in Spain in the MotoGP? On the circuit of Jereztheater of the 6to proof of MotoGP Championship 2022came the first win of the season Ducati by Francesco Bagnaia.

The Spanish race, in fact, was won by the Italian, riding the Ducati of the Ducati Team. On the podium, preceded the French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), leader in Portugal, and from the Spanish Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia), winner in Argentina.

For Quartararo (Yamaha) and Bagnaia (Ducati), the championship race in Spain was fought until the last lap

MOTOGP Spain race podium

In the MotoGP Spain, the podium sees, in order, Ducati, Yamaha and Aprilia.

1) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

2) Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

3) Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia)

MotoGP Spain 2022, results and race standings

POS # PILOT MOTORCYCLE TURNS TIME WITHDRAW 1 63 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 25 0: 41: 00.554 2 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 25 +0.285 3 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 25 +10.977 4 93 Marc Marquez Honda 25 +12.676 5 43 Jack Miller Ducati 25 +12.676 6 36 Johann Mir Suzuki 25 +13.934 7 30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 25 +14.929 8 23 Enea Bastianini Ducati 25 +18.436 9 72 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 25 +18.830 10 33 Brad Binder KTM 25 +20.056 11 44 Pol Espargaro Honda 25 +20.856 12 88 Miguel Oliveira KTM 25 +23.131 13 73 Alex Marquez Honda 25 +25.306 14 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 25 +27.358 15 21 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 25 +27.519 16 10 Luca Marini Ducati 25 +29.278 17 4 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 25 +35.204 18 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 25 +35.361 19 42 Alex Rins Suzuki 25 +38.922 20 87 Remy Gardner KTM 25 +43.378 21 32 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 25 +44.299 22 89 Jorge Martin Ducati 25 +67.681 23 6 Stefan Bradl Honda 10 15 Laps Accident 24 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 9 16 Laps Accident 25 40 Darryn Binder Yamaha 5 20 Laps Accident

If you have read the results and rankings of the MotoGP stage in Spain 2022, I recommend that you also explore these links below …

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK