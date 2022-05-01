What is the ranking of the MotoGP in Spain? The order of arrival of the MotoGP race? Who won in Spain in the MotoGP? On the circuit of Jereztheater of the 6to proof of MotoGP Championship 2022came the first win of the season Ducati by Francesco Bagnaia.
The Spanish race, in fact, was won by the Italian, riding the Ducati of the Ducati Team. On the podium, preceded the French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), leader in Portugal, and from the Spanish Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia), winner in Argentina.
MOTOGP Spain race podium
In the MotoGP Spain, the podium sees, in order, Ducati, Yamaha and Aprilia.
1) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)
2) Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)
3) Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia)
MotoGP Spain 2022, results and race standings
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TURNS
|TIME
|WITHDRAW
|1
|63
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|25
|0: 41: 00.554
|2
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|25
|+0.285
|3
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|25
|+10.977
|4
|93
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|25
|+12.676
|5
|43
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|25
|+12.676
|6
|36
|Johann Mir
|Suzuki
|25
|+13.934
|7
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|25
|+14.929
|8
|23
|Enea Bastianini
|Ducati
|25
|+18.436
|9
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|25
|+18.830
|10
|33
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|25
|+20.056
|11
|44
|Pol Espargaro
|Honda
|25
|+20.856
|12
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|25
|+23.131
|13
|73
|Alex Marquez
|Honda
|25
|+25.306
|14
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|25
|+27.358
|15
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|25
|+27.519
|16
|10
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|25
|+29.278
|17
|4
|Andrea Dovizioso
|Yamaha
|25
|+35.204
|18
|49
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|25
|+35.361
|19
|42
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|25
|+38.922
|20
|87
|Remy Gardner
|KTM
|25
|+43.378
|21
|32
|Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
|25
|+44.299
|22
|89
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|25
|+67.681
|23
|6
|Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|10
|15 Laps
|Accident
|24
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|9
|16 Laps
|Accident
|25
|40
|Darryn Binder
|Yamaha
|5
|20 Laps
|Accident
