The Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​kicked off on Thursday with MotoGP in the spotlight, with the presence of some of the most important riders in the category and current and historic bikes.

One of the highlights of the festival was the reunion of Pol Espargaro with his GasGas Factory Racing Tech3 RC16, which he hadn’t ridden since Friday’s Portuguese Grand Prix on March 24, when he suffered a heavy fall and multiple injuries which left him prevented from taking part in the first eight Grands Prix of the season.

The nightmare for the youngest of the Espargaro brothers, however, seems to be coming to an end and it seems that he can take part in the next round, the British Grand Prix, which will be held on the first weekend of August at Silverstone.

“It was very short, but it’s really nice to ride the bike and feel the technology of the moment and the older bikes again. The bikes and the cars, it’s super cool,” Pol said on Thursday after a ride at Goodwood on the bike. RC16.

“It’s nice to see the fans back at home after these months, to recover from the injury in Portimao, but I want to get back to normal!” exclaimed the Spaniard, who after two attempts to return to Mugello and Sachsenring, saw his hopes thwarted by the doctors.

“I understand people want to know when I’ll be back, but I really want to come back, get back to normal, start working with the team, get my speed back and fight with the guys. I can’t wait,” he said without specifying the date of his return, which will take place at Silverstone if the doctors finally give him the ok.

It has been four months since Pol suffered his crash in Portimao, a long and heavy period due to the multiple injuries he had to recover from at home, as he watched the championship come alive in a season where KTM is perhaps shining even more than expected.

Since March 24, Pol has only been able to ride on a dirt track and, last week, on a super sports car in Montmeló, where he was able to confirm the condition of his back.

“Just listen to the engine, open the throttle and feel…. How strong this engine is! It’s crazy. It’s a feeling you lose when you stay at home for a long time,” he explained.

“I train on 1000cc bikes that anyone can buy, and the difference is huge, huge! You know the difference when you stop for a few months and come back to this type of bike. It’s just crazy. I can’t wait to get back to racing and to have fun again with my boys in the garage”.

“The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya allowed me to ride and I really enjoyed it. It wasn’t a MotoGP, but it’s a super sports car with which I can train and try more or less something similar, and the truth is that the sensations were good. I’m sure I miss many things, but the thing I miss the most is getting back on my bike.”