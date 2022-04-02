“Most of the people who are here will have a sleepless night. We will have to do it too, and yet we have two out of four bikes ready “. Thus the team manager of the KTM Tech3 stable Hervé Poncharal he reiterated that the real Argentine Grand Prix is ​​being disputed in these hours when it is still the middle of the night in Argentina. The cargo with the second half of the material has finally arrived in Termas de Rio Hondo and now the race against time is underway to prepare all the bikes in view of the first free practice session scheduled at 17:35 Italian time as regards the MotoGP.

The Tech-3 team was able to clean and set up Remy Gardner’s KTMs, not Raul Fernandez’s two. The Gresini team and the VR46 team, on the other hand, had not yet received anything and we will have to start from scratch. “There will be solidarity with the Ducati teams who have not yet received anythingtheir men will be totally focused on the bikes, other mechanics from other teams will mount their boxes – Poncharal added as reported by today’s edition of the French newspaper L’Equipe – perhaps there is the risk of delaying the revised program for a couple of hours. However, all the riders will be on the same boat: it will be difficult to go into detail with the set-ups and even the choice of race tire will be taken without having all the data on which one usually relies in hand. Whoever finds the right setup right away will certainly have an advantage “.