An iconic week for the MotoGP kicks off today on Sky and streaming on NOW, with the Italian Grand Prix live from the Mugello circuit, also free-to-air on TV8. An event – with the top class race scheduled for Sunday at 2 pm – which it will be possible to witness up close on and off the track thanks to the Sky Sport MotoGP team, ready to tell every moment of the Italian stage of the top class starting from today: a series of special appointments and ad hoc insights are arriving to introduce the race weekend, the first of the European triptych which – together with the stages in Germany and the Netherlands – will precede the summer break in July.

SKY SPORT MOTOGP SPECIALS

We start today with the special “Young guys and The Man”: a mini-series in four episodes aired between today and tomorrow on Sky Sport MotoGP (first two episodes tonight at 9 and 9.40 pm, same time tomorrow for the third and fourth episodes ). Produced by the Italian Motorcycle Federation, the special tells the life and competitive career of four young riders: Guido Pini, Stefano Nepa, Francesco Mongiardo and Matteo Ferrari (“Young Guys”), virtually pitted against top rider Michele Pirro (“The Man” ), rider and tester of the official Ducati Team.

Wednesday 7 June will be the turn of the Dorna pre-event “MotoGP On Stage”, which for the occasion will be held in Milan, at the Arco della Pace: appointment live from 18.30 on Sky Sport MotoGP and streaming on NOW (as well as on skysport.it and on the Sky Sport MotoGP Youtube channel) with many top class riders, from world champion Pecco Bagnaia to Enea Bastianini, from Luca Marini to Marco Bezzecchi, Maverick Viñales, Aleix Espargaro, Lorenzo Savadori, Jorge Martin, Fabio Di Giannantonio and many others. On stage to present the event Guido Meda and Linus, voice and historical face of Radio Deejay, partner of the initiative.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Friday 9 June, at 5 pm, do not miss the special “Ranger Raptor, the american dream”, branded content created for Sky Media in collaboration with Ford, in which Guido Meda and Mauro Sanchini are in the countryside of Borgo Massano, in the province of Pesaro , to test the new Ford pick up. An amusing story that starts from the hills of Pesaro and ends on the shores of the Adriatic.

Saturday 10 June at 6 pm, “Patagonia Riding – Journey to the end of the world”: the diary of the exciting journey to the borders of the southern hemisphere that Guido Meda and Mauro Sanchini did aboard the Ducati DesertX to create a branded content in collaboration with Dainese. The breathtaking landscapes and boundless horizons of southern Chile and Argentina are the setting for a riding school organized by Dainese, in which to test one’s riding skills and learn how to tackle dirt roads and complicated passages aboard off-road motorbikes -road.

APPOINTMENTS ON THE TRACK

After the free practice sessions, qualifying and the Sprint Race, the MotoGP race is scheduled for Sunday 11 June at 2 pm on Sky Sport MotoGP, Sky Sport Uno, streaming on NOW and free-to-air on TV8, told by Guido Meda and Mauro Sanchini, with the incursions of the insider Mattia Pasini. Vera Spadini leads the pre- and post-race insights. The Mugello race will also exceptionally be visible in streaming on the skysport.it website and on the official Sky Sport MotoGP channel on Youtube. From 9.40 the warm up of the MotoGP. Then the other races: the start of the Moto3 at 11 and the Moto2 at 12.15. Furthermore, again for the MotoGP, on Saturday 10 June, at 2.55 pm, the Sprint Race on the Spanish circuit is not to be missed. In the rich weekend of the Italian GP, ​​appointment also with the electric motor and the Moto E stage. Continuous updates also on the Sky Sport 24 all-news channel.