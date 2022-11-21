The 2021 Moto3 World Champion and this season’s rookie of the year in Moto2, the Spaniard Pedro Acosta, received an invitation from KTM on Monday to ride a MotoGP RC16 of the Austrian team, as a reward for his good performances in the two years in which participated in the World Cup.

The Mattighofen manufacturer had rented the Jerez circuit to test its riders in all three categories from Saturday to Monday. Acosta was riding next year’s Moto2 on Sunday, while KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa was developing next year’s RC16 to fine-tune the bike which was tested in the Valencia tests by regular riders, Brad Binder and Jack Miller.

The KTM top management had expected Acosta to do a few laps on the MotoGP bike at the end of Monday’s midday test, but the weather conditions, with lots of clouds, wind and rain, made the first contact with the bike inadvisable for the boy from Murcia in difficult conditions, his manager told Motorsport.com.

After waiting a few hours to see if conditions would change with no luck, Acosta left the Jerez track just after 5pm to begin his winter break and prepare for the 2023 season which, on paper, will be his last in the class. intermediate before making the definitive leap to the premier class in 2024 with KTM, with which he has a contract until the end of that season. He was conditioned, in fact, to race in the MotoGP that year.

Also in Jerez this weekend was the new rider of the Ajo-KTM Moto2 team and also Moto3 champion in 2020, Albert Arenas, who was able to test the Kalex bike with which he will compete in 2023, after two years with the Aspar team in the intermediate class in which he lacked some luck to make a step forward, which he now hopes to make in the world champion structure of the last two years.