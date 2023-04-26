This year was expected to be a record-breaking season for MotoGP as it kicked off what was expected to be its longest championship ever, with 21 races.

MotoGP has added two new events to its provisional calendar for 2023, pending final approval in the track homologation phase, with the entry of Kazakhstan and India.

The Kazakhstan GP should have taken place on the weekend of July 9 at the new Sokol circuit, near Almaty.

However, as the circuit would not be ready in time, MotoGP organizers have announced they will cancel the event for the 2023 season, with the hope of being able to contest it in 2024.

The 4.495km track was designed by Herman Tilke and is listed as an FIA Grade 2 circuit.

MotoGP will not replace the Kazakhstan GP, ​​which means that the summer break between the Dutch Grand Prix on 25 June and the British GP on 4 August will be five weeks.

Currently, the Indian GP at Buddh International Circuit will still take place on the weekend of 24th September.

A brief statement from the FIM reads: “The FIM, IRTA (the international association of teams) and Dorna Sports can confirm the cancellation of the 2023 Kazakhstan GP.”

“The ongoing homologation work at the circuit, coupled with current global operational challenges, have forced the cancellation of the 2023 event.”

“MotoGP is looking forward to visiting Sokol International Racetrack in 2024 to welcome a new region to the calendar.”

“The event will not be replaced in 2023.”

This is the fifth consecutive year that the provisional MotoGP calendar has not been completed: the Finnish GP was repeatedly canceled from the schedule between 2019 and 2022, while the COVID 19 pandemic has forced numerous cancellations.

The return of the Finnish GP was finally shelved last year, when ongoing financial problems at the KymiRing caused the circuit project to fail.

The loss of the Kazakhstan GP means the riders have missed out on the opportunity to score 37 points, as with the addition of Sprints in 2023 every weekend consists of two races.