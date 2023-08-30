After 42 years in the motorcycle world championship, eleven as a rider (1981-1991) and more than three decades as team boss, Sito Pons announced last Saturday the end of a stage with the beginning of “a new era”. Many were thinking of a farewell to the championship, after five world titles, 71 victories and, at the moment, 230 podiums with his team. These numbers can increase in the last 10 races of the championship.

However, at 63 years old, Pons believes his experience, knowledge and contacts are one reason why we shouldn’t say enough yet. The former rider and 250cc champion in 1988 and 1989 will be part of the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP team, which in the premier class is managed by Malaysian Razlan Razali, co-owner of the stable together with the current main sponsors.

Once its current structure has been placed in Moto2, acquired by Teo Martin through the MTHelmets-Msi team, currently already with seats in Moto3 and which will take care of most of Pons Racing’s employees, Sito will soon be able to announce the arrival to the RNF team. In all likelihood, it will be announced just this weekend in the Catalan Grand Prix. Razali’s team, after several years with Yamaha, is an Aprilia satellite team this year, with which he has a contract until the end of 2024 with riders Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

Pons’ main role in his new adventure in MotoGP, where he has already been parton of one of the most important private teams in history for many years, will be that of sports consultant and director of sponsors. In fact, one of his main missions will be to find a new title sponsor for the team.

Razlan Razali, RNF MotoGP Racing Team Principal Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

While Sito’s intention was to join RNF as co-owner with part of the team alongside Razlan, he will eventually take over as senior management of the facility, alongside Razali himself and the current managers, both in the offices and at technical level.

When we have reached the precise halfway point of the 2023 season, Sito still has ten races ahead of him in which he will have to lead his current team, fourth in the general standings of the Moto2 team, with Aron Canet fourth in the riders’ championship and rookie Sergio Garcia 13th. However, the view is on the near-term future and a return to the premier class, where for many years the Catalan was a top authority at every level.