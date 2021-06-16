For the eighth round of the world championship, MotoGP moves to Sachsenring, near Dresden, for the German Grand Prix, where the challenge for the top of the standings is destined to ignite.

The race and the circuit have different peculiarities: the course is counterclockwise and there are 14 curves, of which 10 left curves and only 4 right. In terms of tire management and braking system, the greatest headaches for technicians and drivers will come from these characteristics combined with changes in slope.

In detail, the track is one of the slowest in the world, with averages around 160 km / h, with a few straight stretches, including the finish line, downhill. Under these conditions, the riders will face a sharp decrease in speed when entering turn 1, which is the most demanding braking, with a temperature delta that just exceeds 30 ° C, as evidenced by the graphs drawn up by the MegaRide technicians.

As there are not many hard braking points, in theory, the circuit is not particularly demanding on the brakes. The problems, however, come from limiting the temperatures of the braking systems.

Despite the few braking sections, the various curves in succession do not, in fact, favor the correct cooling of the brakes with possible consequences on their efficiency, if not correctly managed.

The first three sectors of the circuit are very guided and slow, with several curves in succession that engage the driver and the tires. As underlined by the graph, the high number of left corners, most of them consecutive, causes a high thermal stress on the left shoulder of the tires, especially that of the rear, which cannot cool down properly except in the short stretches of straight , in conditions of forced convection.

A further cooling occurs in the few curves to the right, where the right shoulder is in these cases in contact with the road. This circumstance must be handled with particular attention, since there is a great risk of not having those areas of the tire at the right temperature with the consequence of gripping grip with an increase in the risk of falls.

Michelin has decided to remedy these drawbacks by proposing an asymmetrical solution, with a reinforced left shoulder in order to neutralize the strong stress suffered by that part of the tire.

As always, keep an eye on the weather forecast. We are in Saxony, known for being a cold region and at least meteorologically unreliable even a few days from the beginning of summer. The possibility of rain during the race is not excluded, with further lowering of the tire temperature and with all the unknowns of a wet race.