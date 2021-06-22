Are you also ready for university? This week the riders and technicians of the MotoGP are preparing for just this: to tackle the track of Assen, particularly treacherous and technical, considered the two-wheel university as Spa is for Formula 1.

It will be objected that this was certainly true until 2005 when, amid protests from drivers and fans, the layout was changed in the most iconic and spectacular sections for safety reasons. Since then, things have gotten a little simpler and a lot less dangerous, but putting your name on the roll of honor of the Dutch circuit remains a milestone in any driver’s career.

The Assen track is just over 4.5 km long with 18 curves of which 6 on the left and 12 on the right and is known for its tortuousness with numerous changes of direction that considerably involve the bike’s chassis.

The key to excelling in this test is, in fact, certainly a bike with an optimized chassis and able to respond to frequent changes of direction, but also the concentration of the rider and the management of the tires, a little less that of the brakes.

There is, in fact, a great variety of slow and fast corners, which however are not particularly challenging for the braking system.

The straights are practically non-existent, the longest of which does not exceed 500 meters: for this reason it is a circuit that Brembo ranks with index 3, on a scale of 1 to 5, in terms of brake engagement.

Only one of the 10 braking sections is very demanding, that of Haarbocht, turn 1: it is a braking downhill with a severe deceleration of around 170 km / h.

On the other hand, the role of the tires, often chosen in an asymmetrical version by Michelin, is decisive. The tires, in fact, will have to guarantee excellent levels of grip at the rear to allow the bike to face the large variety of curves, especially the fast ones and the frequent changes of direction.

As can be seen from the graphs drawn up by the Megaride engineers, it is the thermal increases that are particularly insidious. In turn 1 there is a surge and a progressive cooling in the central part, while in the sequence up to 4, all with right turns, there is a progressive fatigue of the corresponding shoulder of the tire.

Turn 5 is the first on the left and must be approached with caution due to the suboptimal temperatures in that area of ​​the tire, which is very cold due to the little effort in the immediately preceding turns.

For this reason it is better to prefer an asymmetrical configuration with tires with reinforced right shoulder in order to face the greatest stresses in that area.

The weather is not particularly scary because you know that in the North of Holland you can expect anything at any time. Teams and pilots are prepared for it: a self-respecting university also contemplates unforeseen events and stress tests.