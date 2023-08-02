The Spaniard, who boasts a wealth of experience with many victories in the premier and lower classes, is back from two surgeries and is working hard to recover fully

Yamaha announces the signing of Alex Rins who will join the official team rider line-up for the 2024 MotoGP season alongside Fabio Quartararo. The team announced it in a statement. The Spaniard boasts a great deal of experience with many victories in the premier and lower classes (6 in MotoGP, 4 in Moto2 and 8 in Moto3, 18 in total) and podiums (18 in MotoGP, 17 in Moto2 and 23 in Moto3, 58 in total). His vast experience and undeniable talent make him a fully qualified and welcome addition to Yamaha’s line-up of riders. After Rins’ leg injury sustained in the 2023 Italian GP, ​​MotoGP fans around the world are eagerly awaiting his return. He has had two surgeries and is working hard to make a full recovery.

“We are delighted that Alex is joining the Yamaha lineup and warmly welcome him to the Yamaha MotoGP group,” said Lin Jarvis Chief Executive Officer, Yamaha Motor Racing. “We expect Alex to be a great asset. He has extensive experience as a MotoGP rider and is known to be a natural and a winner of MotoGP class races. He already has experience with two other manufacturers and has ridden bikes with similar characteristics to the YZR-M1, which should help him adapt quickly to our bike. His victory at Cota earlier this year underlines his speed, hunger and determination to succeed. Alex has been away from the MotoGP paddock for a while due to his injury sustained at Mugello, but we are confident he should be fully recovered and ready for the 2024 season. We are looking forward to working with him and believe he will work together well with Fabio and will improve the overall performance of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team”.