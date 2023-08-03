English bad weather

After almost a month and a half break, the World Championship is back on track this weekend. The MotoGP racing cars will be on stage at Silverstone, on the historic British track, for the ninth round of a championship so far dominated by Pecco Bagnaia and the Ducatis. To shuffle the cards, however, there could be the classic English weather, which promises to be the protagonist for the whole weekend. In fact, scrutinizing the weather forecast signals are not encouraging. The Chances of rain are high on all three days of track action: 72% possible precipitation on Friday, rising to 75% on Saturday and decreasing only slightly on Sunday, to 64%. However, occasional rain is also thought to be possible on race day.

Wind and cold

A further difficulty to face for the centaurs on the track will be linked to the temperatures – never above 19°C the maximum – et al wind, which on certain days could touch 20 km/h. Conditions that could add to the variability of the track, risking generating – at least in the premier class – the dreaded races flag to flag, i.e. those in which the change of bike is permitted. The hope is that any adverse weather doesn’t generate further crashes and possible injuries, in a season that from this point of view has already been very tough on the riders.

MotoGP 2023, British Grand Prix: the weather forecast

Friday 4th August

Sky: showers in the morning; mostly cloudy the rest of the day.

Precipitation chance: 72%

Max/min temperatures: 19/12°C

Wind: NW 17 km/h

Saturday 5th August

Sky: cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon.

Precipitation chance: 75%

Max/min temperatures: 17/10°C

Wind: ENE 19 km/h

Sunday 6 August

Sky: sun, then increasing clouds; an occasional morning shower followed by possible rain in the afternoon.

Precipitation chance: 64%

Max/min temperatures: 19/9°C

Wind: NW 19 km/h

So in 2022

Last year the race was held on a dry track and was won by Pecco Bagnaia, who on that occasion put another important brick in that incredible comeback in the standings which would then lead him to become world champion in the Valencia grand finale. Second at the finish line was Maverick Vinales, while Jack Miller completed the podium on the second official Ducati. The bikes from Borgo Panigale once again dominated the race, with four bikes in the top five positions.