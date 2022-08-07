After the second time in yesterday’s qualifying, Maverick Vinales said he could play for the victory today at Silverstone and this morning’s Warm-Up confirmed his ambitions, because the Aprilia rider set the best time.

Despite a technical problem on his RS-GP, which limited his activity to just 7 laps, the rider from Roses stopped the clock with a time of 1’59 “227. A performance he achieved with the hard rear tire. , which with the asphalt temperature of just over 30 degrees should not be in its optimal conditions, but should find them at the start of the race, when more than 40 are expected.

Behind Vinales we find the two Suzukis, with Alex Rins and Joan Mir who did a job that we could define as a cross: the first worked with a pair of medium tires, finishing at 210 thousandths. The 2020 champion, on the other hand, was slightly slower, but he mounted a soft one at the front and a hard one at the rear.

Curious that the first four have all made different choices, because on Marco Bezzecchi’s Ducati, who finished at 341 thousandths, we find a soft front and an average rear.

Same choice made this morning by world champion Fabio Quartararo. However, we must not be betrayed by the gap of over six tenths of the Yamaha rider, because he started the session with a tire widely used to simulate the final part of the race. His pace is therefore one to keep an eye on, net of the long lap penalty that he will have to serve in the race.

There seem to be good indications regarding Aleix Espargaro. After yesterday’s bad accident, the Aprilia rider had a good night and in the Warm-Up he completed 9 laps without infiltrating, even managing to set the sixth fastest time. At the moment, therefore, it seems unlikely that he will decide to raise the white flag.

In seventh position we find Jorge Martin’s Ducati, who even ventured a solution that we will hardly see in the race, namely a pair of soft tires. Never say never, however, because it was the same choice that Jack Miller, who occupies the ninth position, made this morning.

The two KTMs complete the top 10, respectively eighth and tenth with Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder. Once again, therefore, the RC16s have proven to be more competitive on pace than when it comes to going for the time attack.

Of the most anticipated protagonists, Pecco Bagnaia was missing, who is among those who have decided to evaluate the hard on the rear, not having had the opportunity to do it earlier in the weekend. The vice-world champion, however, did not go beyond the 13th time at 881 thousandths, behind even the best of the Honda, that of Takaaki Nakagami, and the other Ducati of Enea Bastianini.

The poleman Johann Zarco also lingered, who instead did a reverse job compared to that of Bagnaia: having obtained good results yesterday with the hard in FP4, this morning he mounted a fairly used average and therefore is only 16th at 1 “4. A little faster than him was Pol Espargaro, author of a bad crash at turn 4 with his Honda, from which he fortunately got up without consequences.

As for the other Italians, Luca Marini set the 17th time, while the trio made up of Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Andrea Dovizioso occupies the positions between 19th and 21st, with the Yamaha RNF rider from Forlì. which is found even beyond 2 “.