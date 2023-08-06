The sun has finally returned to shine on Silverstone, but the rain that fell during the night meant that the track was still damp for the MotoGP riders when this morning it was time to get back on track for the ten-minute Warm-Up.

A session which therefore risks being of little use if the one that gets underway at 2 pm local time is actually a dry race, as the weather forecast suggests, given that this morning everyone was forced to use wet tires again so as not to take too many risks.

Whether it’s dry, torrential rain or just a wet track, however, it doesn’t seem to make too much difference for Marco Bezzecchi, who was the fastest with a time of 2’10″207 achieved with the Ducati Mooney VR46. The same can be said but for yesterday’s Sprint winner, Alex Marquez, who placed the Gresini Racing Ducati in second place, 557 thousandths behind.

The team from Faenza experienced a very positive session, because the twin bike of Fabio Di Giannantonio was in third position, but the Desmosedici GP ridden by Pecco Bagnaia, author of the fifth fastest time, also returned to the top positions. The World Championship leader, therefore, seems to have solved the problems that tormented him in yesterday’s Sprint, relegating him to 14th place.

Interspersing the Ducati line-up we find an Aprilia and it is that of the Portuguese Miguel Oliveira, fourth in 2’10″838. However, the performance of his teammate Raul Fernandez was also good, seventh at 787 thousandths. At the rear of the group were the two RS- Official GPs, who however didn’t want to take any risks given the conditions and the fact that on Friday they were very good in the dry, even if to tell the truth Maverick Vinales mounted the slicks in the only lap he completed.

Continuing to scroll down the standings, in sixth position we find Brad Binder’s KTM, but there is also a good confirmation for Augusto Fernandez, who will start from the second row today and took eighth place with the GasGas Tech3 RC16. The top 10 is then completed by Johann Zarco’s Ducati and Marc Marquez’s Honda, who appeared in the top positions for the first time this weekend.

The other Italian riders are more delayed: Franco Morbidelli occupies the 13th position, with a delay of almost two seconds, just ahead of Luca Marini, while Enea Bastianini is 17th at over 3″. Then the difficulties of Fabio Quartararo continue, 19th with his Yamaha, even if it must be said that “El Diablo” is the only rider who tried to start the session with slicks, then mounting rains only for the last two laps.