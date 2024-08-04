The weather forecast was met. The sky is grey above Silverstone, but above all the temperature is lower than in the past few days: 15 degrees in the air and just 23 on the asphalt. Conditions that in fact lead to the exclusion of the hard tyre for the front for this afternoon’s MotoGP British Grand Prix, which was partially confirmed in the Warm-Up, in which everyone alternated between the soft and the medium. On the rear, however, almost everyone went for the medium.

Surprisingly, it was the KTMs that stood out, with Brad Binder setting the fastest time in 1’59″155 with an RC16 that already sported the vintage livery to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the World Championship. The South African had a soft front, as did his teammate Jack Miller, third at 159 thousandths. However, the Australian was also the only one to choose a soft rear in the 10 minutes available this morning.

The best of the Ducatis slipped in between the two RC16s, Fabio Di Giannantonio’s in 1’59″209. The Pertamina Enduro VR46 rider also had a soft front, but used it differently from the two KTM riders.

The Ducati army also occupies all the positions between fourth and seventh. Leading this group is the winner of the Sprint, Enea Bastianini, followed by Marc Marquez, the world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi, who had a better night than expected after yesterday’s bad accident at the start, with his right foot that is painful, but should allow him to regularly take part in the race.

All four of these riders rode with a soft front, but Marquez was the only one who used a used one. It should also be noted that the two riders of the Borgo Panigale factory team were also the only ones who did not use the celebratory livery, because they did not want to risk damaging the fairings before the race.

Continuing down the standings, in eighth place is the GasGas Tech3 of Pedro Acosta, followed by the Ducati Pramac of Franco Morbidelli, who today will have to serve a double long lap penalty for the accident that yesterday also involved Bezzecchi.

The Aprilias are therefore missing from the top positions: the first of the RS-GPs is that of Miguel Oliveira in 11th position, followed by the two official bikes, this morning already in the “Black Pearl” version, with Maverick Vinales, the only one with the medium front tyre, preceding poleman Aleix Espargaro.

In 15th place is the Honda of Johann Zarco, which is the first of the Japanese bikes, followed by the Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo. You have to go down to 20th place instead to find Jorge Martin, but it must be emphasized that the Prima Pramac Racing rider is also the only one to have used a used tire on the rear: his delay of 1″3 is therefore not bad at all if you consider that his tire had 19 turns of life.